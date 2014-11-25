Advances in Geophysics, Volume 55
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780128003718
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128002728
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 136
Table of Contents
- Chapter One. Seismic Tomography and the Assessment of Uncertainty
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nonuniqueness in Seismic Tomography
- 3. Practical Assessment Methods
- 4. Case Studies
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Two. El Niño/Southern Oscillation and Selected Environmental Consequences
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamentals of El NiÑo/Southern Oscillation
- 3. What Triggers El NiÑo/Southern Oscillation?
- 4. El NiÑo/Southern Oscillation in the Past
- 5. El NiÑo/Southern Oscillation versus Selected Geophysical Processes and Their Predictions
- 6. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for over 50 years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 55th volume, it contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences.
Details
About the Serial Editors
Renata Dmowska Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
