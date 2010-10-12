Advances in Geophysics, Volume 52
1st Edition
Series Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080956992
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2010
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents
- PROBABILISTIC INVERSE THEORY - Wojciech Debski
- Debris Flows: Recent Advances in Experiments and Modeling - Diego Berzia, James T. Jenkins, Michele Larcher
- AZORES-TUNISIA, A TECTONICALLY COMPLEX PLATE BOUNDARY - Elisa Buforn and Agustín Udías
Description
The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for over 50 years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 52nd volume, it contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.
Readership
graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 12th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956992
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749109
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Renata Dmowska Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.