Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749109, 9780080956992

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 52

1st Edition

Series Editors: Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080956992
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749109
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 2010
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
163.00
138.55
180.00
153.00
235.00
199.75
229.94
195.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
209.00
177.65
216.00
183.60
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. PROBABILISTIC INVERSE THEORY - Wojciech Debski

  2. Debris Flows: Recent Advances in Experiments and Modeling - Diego Berzia, James T. Jenkins, Michele Larcher

  3. AZORES-TUNISIA, A TECTONICALLY COMPLEX PLATE BOUNDARY - Elisa Buforn and Agustín Udías

Description

The critically acclaimed serialized review journal for over 50 years, Advances in Geophysics is a highly respected publication in the field of geophysics. Since 1952, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now in its 52nd volume, it contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of geophysics.

Readership

graduate students, scientists and engineers of geophysics, physics, acoustics, civil engineering, environmental sciences, geology and planetary sciences.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956992
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749109

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.