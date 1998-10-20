Advances in Geophysics, Volume 39
1st Edition
Tsunamigenic Earthquakes and Their Consequences
Table of Contents
E.L. Geist, Local Tsunamis and Earthquake Source Parameters: Introduction. Tsunami Theory. Local Versus Far-Field Tsunamis. Tectonic Setting of Tsunamigenic Earthquakes. Effect of Static Source Parameters of Tsunamis. Effect of Spatial Variations in Earthquake Source Parameters. Effect of Temporal Variations in Earthquake Source Parameters. Local Effects of Tsunami Earthquakes. Case History: 1992 Nicaragua Earthquake and Tsunami. Conclusions. J.M. Johnson, Heterogeneous Coupling Along Alaska-Aleutians as Inferred From Tsunami, Seismic, and Geodetic Inversions. Introduction. Generation, Computation, and Inversion of Tsunami Waveforms. The 1965 Rat Island Earthquake: A Critical Comparison of Seismic and Tsunami Wave Inversions. The 1957 Great Aleutian Earthquake. Rupture Extent of the 1938 Alaskan Earthquake as Inferred from Tsunami Waveforms. Estimation of Seismic Moment and Slip Distribution of the April 1, 1946 Aleutian Tsunami Earthquake. The 1964 Prince William Sound Earthquake: Joint Inversion of Tsunami and Geodetic Data. Conclusions.
Description
This series provides a venue for longer reviews of current advances in geophysics. Written at a level accessible to graduate students, the articles serve to broaden knowledge of various fields and may be useful in courses and seminars. Volume 39 includes two articles detailing aspects of tsunamigenic earthquakes and their consequences.
Readership
Researchers in the geosciences. Seismologists, earthquake researchers, paleoseismologists, and coastal geomorphologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 215
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 20th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568690
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Renata Dmowska Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
Barry Saltzman Serial Editor
Barry Saltzman, 1932-2001, was professor of geology and geophysics at Yale University and a pioneer in the theory of weather and climate, in which he made several profound and lasting contributions to knowledge of the atmosphere and climate. Saltzman developed a series of models and theories of how ice sheets, atmospheric winds, ocean currents, carbon dioxide concentration, and other factors work together, causing the climate to oscillate in a 100,000-year cycle. For this and other scientific contributions, he received the 1998 Carl Gustaf Rossby Research Medal, the highest award from the American Meteorological Society. Saltzman was a fellow of the American Meteorological Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an honorary member of the Academy of Science of Lisbon. His work in 1962 on thermal convection led to the discovery of chaos theory and the famous "Saltzman-Lorenz attractor."
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.