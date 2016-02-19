Advances in Geophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120188369, 9780080568669

Advances in Geophysics, Volume 36

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Renata Dmowska Barry Saltzman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120188369
eBook ISBN: 9780080568669
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 1994
Page Count: 217
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
21400.00
16050.00
14980.00
16050.00
17120.00
16050.00
16050.00
17120.00
229.94
160.96
160.96
160.96
183.95
160.96
160.96
183.95
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
21400.00
16050.00
14980.00
16050.00
17120.00
16050.00
16050.00
17120.00
209.00
146.30
146.30
146.30
167.20
146.30
146.30
167.20
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

A.M. Forte and W.R. Peltier, The Kinematics and Dynamics of Poloidal(Toroidal Coupling in Mantle Flow: The Importance of Surface Plates and Lateral Viscosity Variations. A. Udias and E. Buforn, Seismotectonics of the Mediterranean Region. Subject Index.

Description

From the Reviews of Previous Volumes "This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism."

  • SCIENCE PROGRESS "Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist."
  • PHYSICS TODAY "The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics"
  • AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Readership

Researchers in geoscience.

Details

No. of pages:
217
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120188369
eBook ISBN:
9780080568669

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has provided workers in many fields with invaluable reference material and criticism." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"Should be on the bookshelf of every geophysicist." @source:--PHYSICS TODAY @qu:"The entire series should be in the library of every group working in geophysics." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Renata Dmowska Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

Barry Saltzman Serial Editor

Barry Saltzman, 1932-2001, was professor of geology and geophysics at Yale University and a pioneer in the theory of weather and climate, in which he made several profound and lasting contributions to knowledge of the atmosphere and climate. Saltzman developed a series of models and theories of how ice sheets, atmospheric winds, ocean currents, carbon dioxide concentration, and other factors work together, causing the climate to oscillate in a 100,000-year cycle. For this and other scientific contributions, he received the 1998 Carl Gustaf Rossby Research Medal, the highest award from the American Meteorological Society. Saltzman was a fellow of the American Meteorological Society and the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an honorary member of the Academy of Science of Lisbon. His work in 1962 on thermal convection led to the discovery of chaos theory and the famous "Saltzman-Lorenz attractor."

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.