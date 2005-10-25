Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176557, 9780080522333

Advances in Genetics, Volume 55

1st Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080522333
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th October 2005
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
161.00
136.85
185.00
157.25
137.00
116.45
110.00
93.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Site-specific DNA recombinases as instruments for genomic surgery Human Clinical Trials of Plasmid DNA Vaccines Genetic and environmental influences on antisocial behaviors: Evidence from behavioral-genetic research Genetics of Graviperception in Animals Historical and modern genetics of plant graft hybridization

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522333
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120176557

Reviews

"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE "Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jeffrey Hall Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.