Advances in Genetics, Volume 55
1st Edition
Site-specific DNA recombinases as instruments for genomic surgery Human Clinical Trials of Plasmid DNA Vaccines Genetic and environmental influences on antisocial behaviors: Evidence from behavioral-genetic research Genetics of Graviperception in Animals Historical and modern genetics of plant graft hybridization
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --NATURE "Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --SCIENCE
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA