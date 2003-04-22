Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176496, 9780080490335

Advances in Genetics, Volume 49

1st Edition

Editors: Jeffrey Hall
eBook ISBN: 9780080490335
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120176496
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2003
Page Count: 193
Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists and biochemists.

Reviews

"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." -NATURE "Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." -SCIENCE "The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted..." -SCIENCE PROGRESS

About the Editors

Jeffrey Hall Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

