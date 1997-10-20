Advances in Genetics, Volume 37
1st Edition
I.F. Zhimulev, Polytene Chromosomes, Heterochromatin, and Position Effect Variegation: General Remarks. Morphology of the Heterochromatic Regions in the Chromosomes of Divided Cells. Repetitive Sequences. Genetic Content of the Heterochromatic Regions of Mitotic Chromosomes. Diminution of Chromatin and Chromosomes. Centromeric Heterochromatin in Polytene Chromosomes. Intercalary Heterochromatin. Telomeric Heterochromatin. The B-Chromosomes. Heterochromatin of the Chromosomes Restricted to Cells of the Germ Line. Changes in Expression of Genes Dependent on Their Position in the System of the Genome. Genetic Inactivation under Position Effect Variegation. Modification of Gene Expression under Position Effect. Time of Genetic Inactivation in Development. Unusual Cases of Position Effect. Molecular and Cytogenetic Aspects of Position Effect. Current Concepts of the Mechanisms of Position Effect Variegation. Heterochromatinization of Chromosome Regions and Regulation of Gene Activity. References. Index.
Advances in Genetics continues to present articles that are of interest to both human and molecular geneticists. Volume 37 offers a single chapter, written by I.F. Zhimulev, in which Dr. Zhimulev undertakes thelaborious task of presenting an in-depth and detailed account of the various aspects of heterochromatin organization in the mitotic and interphase polytene chromosomes. It also includes details concerning the organization of heterochromatin at high resolution are also analyzed.
Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics: molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.
- 566
- English
- © Academic Press 1998
- 20th October 1997
- Academic Press
- 9780080568249
Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor
Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor
United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.