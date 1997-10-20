Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120176373, 9780080568249

Advances in Genetics, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jeffrey Hall Jay Dunlap Theodore Friedmann Francesco Giannelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080568249
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th October 1997
Page Count: 566
Table of Contents

I.F. Zhimulev, Polytene Chromosomes, Heterochromatin, and Position Effect Variegation: General Remarks. Morphology of the Heterochromatic Regions in the Chromosomes of Divided Cells. Repetitive Sequences. Genetic Content of the Heterochromatic Regions of Mitotic Chromosomes. Diminution of Chromatin and Chromosomes. Centromeric Heterochromatin in Polytene Chromosomes. Intercalary Heterochromatin. Telomeric Heterochromatin. The B-Chromosomes. Heterochromatin of the Chromosomes Restricted to Cells of the Germ Line. Changes in Expression of Genes Dependent on Their Position in the System of the Genome. Genetic Inactivation under Position Effect Variegation. Modification of Gene Expression under Position Effect. Time of Genetic Inactivation in Development. Unusual Cases of Position Effect. Molecular and Cytogenetic Aspects of Position Effect. Current Concepts of the Mechanisms of Position Effect Variegation. Heterochromatinization of Chromosome Regions and Regulation of Gene Activity. References. Index.

Description

Advances in Genetics continues to present articles that are of interest to both human and molecular geneticists. Volume 37 offers a single chapter, written by I.F. Zhimulev, in which Dr. Zhimulev undertakes thelaborious task of presenting an in-depth and detailed account of the various aspects of heterochromatin organization in the mitotic and interphase polytene chromosomes. It also includes details concerning the organization of heterochromatin at high resolution are also analyzed.

Readership

Graduate students and researchers in all facets of genetics: molecular, cell, and developmental biology, as well as human genetic medicine.

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." @source:--NATURE @qu:"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." @source:--SCIENCE @qu:"The high standards of the Advances series of Academic Press are now almost taken for granted. The new volume matches up to the revolutionary and all-embracing developments in genetics that have occurred over the last few years." @source:--SCIENCE PROGRESS @qu:"This text would be of interest to geneticists, botanists, developmental biologists, molecular biologists, and other interested individuals." @source:--BIOLOGICAL ABSTRACTS

About the Serial Volume Editors

Jeffrey Hall Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Brandeis University, Waltham, MA, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Francesco Giannelli Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

United Medical and Dental Schools of Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Hospitals, London, U.K.

