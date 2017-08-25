Advances in Genetics, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sixteen Years of Meiotic Silencing by Unpaired DNA
T.M. Hammond
2. Sleeping Beauty? Developmental Timing, Sleep, and the Circadian Clock in Caenorhabditis elegans
M. Olmedo, M. Merrow and M. Geibel
3. Integrated Genomic Medicine: A Paradigm for Rare Diseases and Beyond
N.J. Schork and K. Nazor
Description
Advances in Genetics, Volume 97 provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. New chapters in this recent release include Plant photomorphogenesis, TBC, and Exosome/EV Biomolecule Delivery "transfer". Users will find a series that continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.
About the Serial Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
