Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition

Advances in Genetics, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128122259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128122242
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 2017
Page Count: 122
Table of Contents

1. Sixteen Years of Meiotic Silencing by Unpaired DNA
T.M. Hammond
2. Sleeping Beauty? Developmental Timing, Sleep, and the Circadian Clock in Caenorhabditis elegans
M. Olmedo, M. Merrow and M. Geibel
3. Integrated Genomic Medicine: A Paradigm for Rare Diseases and Beyond
N.J. Schork and K. Nazor

Description

Advances in Genetics, Volume 97 provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of the topic. New chapters in this recent release include Plant photomorphogenesis, TBC, and Exosome/EV Biomolecule Delivery "transfer". Users will find a series that continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
  • Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists

Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128122259
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128122242

About the Serial Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

