Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128040140, 9780128040799

Advances in Genetics, Volume 92

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128040799
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128040140
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2015
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

  • Contributors
  • Chapter One. Understanding and Editing the Zebrafish Genome
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Genomics Resources
    • 3. Transgenesis Vectors
    • 4. Mutagenesis Resources
    • 5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
  • Chapter Two. Life without Food and the Implications for Neurodegeneration
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Metabolic Restructuring during Diapause
    • 3. Saving Energy by Means of Na+/K+ ATPase Downregulation
    • 4. Neuroprotection in Dormant States
  • Chapter Three. Decoding Advances in Psychiatric Genetics: A Focus on Neural Circuits in Rodent Models
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Brief Overview of Genetics of SCZ
    • 3. Putting Psychiatric Genetics to Work
    • 4. Prioritizing Phenotyping Strategies for Animal Models of Psychiatric Disorders
    • 5. Conclusion
  • Chapter Four. Around the Fungal Clock: Recent Advances in the Molecular Study of Circadian Clocks in Neurospora and Other Fungi
    • 1. Let's Talk a Few Minutes About Clocks
    • 2. From Phenotypes to Genes: The Early Days
    • 3. The Neurospora Circadian System at the Molecular Level
    • 4. Circadian Clocks and Temporal Coordination of Biological Processes in Other Fungi
    • 5. Concluding Remarks
  • Index

Description

Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
  • Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128040799
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128040140

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

