Advances in Genetics, Volume 92
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors
- Chapter One. Understanding and Editing the Zebrafish Genome
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Genomics Resources
- 3. Transgenesis Vectors
- 4. Mutagenesis Resources
- 5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- Chapter Two. Life without Food and the Implications for Neurodegeneration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Metabolic Restructuring during Diapause
- 3. Saving Energy by Means of Na+/K+ ATPase Downregulation
- 4. Neuroprotection in Dormant States
- Chapter Three. Decoding Advances in Psychiatric Genetics: A Focus on Neural Circuits in Rodent Models
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Brief Overview of Genetics of SCZ
- 3. Putting Psychiatric Genetics to Work
- 4. Prioritizing Phenotyping Strategies for Animal Models of Psychiatric Disorders
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter Four. Around the Fungal Clock: Recent Advances in the Molecular Study of Circadian Clocks in Neurospora and Other Fungi
- 1. Let's Talk a Few Minutes About Clocks
- 2. From Phenotypes to Genes: The Early Days
- 3. The Neurospora Circadian System at the Molecular Level
- 4. Circadian Clocks and Temporal Coordination of Biological Processes in Other Fungi
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing future directions.
Key Features
- Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
- Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
- Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics
Readership
Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040799
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040140
About the Serial Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
