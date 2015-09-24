Advances in Genetics, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Functional Significance of TDP-43 Mutations in Disease
Emanuele Buratti
- Distinct RNAi Pathways in the Regulation of Physiology and Development in the Fungus Mucor circinelloides
Rosa M. Ruiz-Vázquez, Francisco E. Nicolás, Santiago Torres-Martínez and Victoriano Garre
- Getting Down to Specifics: Profiling Gene Expression and Protein-DNA Interactions in a Cell Type-Specific Manner
Colin D. McClure and Tony D. Southall
Description
About the Serial Volume Editors
Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor
School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA
Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.
