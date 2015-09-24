Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128029213, 9780128029411

Advances in Genetics, Volume 91

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780128029411
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128029213
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th September 2015
Page Count: 164
Table of Contents

  1. Functional Significance of TDP-43 Mutations in Disease
    Emanuele Buratti
  2. Distinct RNAi Pathways in the Regulation of Physiology and Development in the Fungus Mucor circinelloides
    Rosa M. Ruiz-Vázquez, Francisco E. Nicolás, Santiago Torres-Martínez and Victoriano Garre
  3. Getting Down to Specifics: Profiling Gene Expression and Protein-DNA Interactions in a Cell Type-Specific Manner
    Colin D. McClure and Tony D. Southall

Description

Advances in Genetics provides the latest information on the rapidly evolving field of genetics, presenting new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics.

The book continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, critically analyzing furture directions.

Key Features

  • Critically analyzes future directions for the study of clinical genetics
  • Written and edited by recognized leaders in the field
  • Presents new medical breakthroughs that are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128029411
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128029213

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

