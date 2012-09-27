Advances in Genetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123943941, 9780123982834

Advances in Genetics, Volume 78

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Theodore Friedmann Jay Dunlap Stephen F. Goodwin
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123943941
eBook ISBN: 9780123982834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2012
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Series Page

Contributors

Chapter 1 Biotechnologies for the Management of Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture

I Introduction

II Biotechnologies Applied to the Characterization, Conservation, and Utilization of Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture

III Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Crop Genetic Resources

IV Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Forest Genetic Resources

V Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Animal Genetic Resources

VI Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Aquatic Genetic Resources

Chapter 2 Transposable Elements and Insecticide Resistance

I Introduction

II Transposable Elements

III Effects of TEs on Host Fitness and Evolution

IV Insecticide Resistance

V TEs Conferring Insecticide Resistance

VI Sex-Specific Effects of TEs Independent of DDT Resistance

VII Ongoing and Future Research

Index

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving and new medical breakthroughs are occuring as a result of advances in knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes methods for testing with ethical, legal, and social implications

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Reviews

Praise for previous volumes in the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." –Nature

"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." –Science

About the Serial Volume Editors

Theodore Friedmann Serial Volume Editor

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, University of California at San Diego, USA

Jay Dunlap Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Jay Dunlap works at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth, NH, USA

Stephen F. Goodwin Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Stephen Goodwin works at the University of Oxford.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

