Advances in Genetics, Volume 78
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Chapter 1 Biotechnologies for the Management of Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture
I Introduction
II Biotechnologies Applied to the Characterization, Conservation, and Utilization of Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture
III Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Crop Genetic Resources
IV Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Forest Genetic Resources
V Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Animal Genetic Resources
VI Current Status of Biotechnologies for the Management of Aquatic Genetic Resources
Chapter 2 Transposable Elements and Insecticide Resistance
I Introduction
II Transposable Elements
III Effects of TEs on Host Fitness and Evolution
IV Insecticide Resistance
V TEs Conferring Insecticide Resistance
VI Sex-Specific Effects of TEs Independent of DDT Resistance
VII Ongoing and Future Research
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123943941
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123982834
