Advances in Genetics, Volume 17
1st Edition
Serial Editors: E.W. Caspari
eBook ISBN: 9780080568041
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1973
Page Count: 515
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th September 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080568041
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
E.W. Caspari Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of Rochester, Rochester, New York
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.