Advances in Genetics, Volume 12
1st Edition
Serial Editors: E.W. Caspari J.M. Thoday
eBook ISBN: 9780080567990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 387
About the Serial Editors
E.W. Caspari Serial Editor
Department of Biology, University of Rochester, Rochester, New York
J.M. Thoday Serial Editor
Department of Genetics, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, England
