Advances in Food Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164325, 9780080567778

Advances in Food Research, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Editors: C.O. Chichester B.S. Schweigert
eBook ISBN: 9780080567778
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 274
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
171.00
145.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080567778

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

C.O. Chichester Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

B.S. Schweigert Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Davis, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.