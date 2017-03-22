Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 81
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Nanotechnology Approaches for Increasing Nutrient Bioavailability
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bioavailability of Nutraceuticals
- 3 The Logic Behind the Development of Nanoparticles to Enhance Bioavailability
- 4 Fabrication Methods for Production of Food-Grade Nanoparticles
- 5 Safety and Toxicity of Nanostructures Applied in Food Systems
- 6 Conclusion and Perspectives
Chapter Two: Food Processing Antioxidants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemical Changes Produced During Food Processing
- 3 Carbonyl-Amine Reactions Initiated by Carbohydrates (the Maillard Reaction)
- 4 Carbonyl-Amine Reactions Initiated by Lipids
- 5 The Technological Problem of Lipid Oxidation and Its Control by Antioxidants
- 6 Formation of Carbonyl-Amine Adducts
- 7 Antioxidant Properties of Carbonyl-Amine Adducts
- 8 Generation of Antioxidants by Carbonyl-Amine Reactions as an Additional Benefit of Food Processing
- 9 Future Research Needs
Chapter Three: Analysis of Nitrite and Nitrate in Foods: Overview of Chemical, Regulatory and Analytical Aspects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Occurrence of Nitrate and Nitrite. Current EU Regulations Setting Maximum Limits for Nitrate and Nitrite in Meat Products, Vegetables and Water
- 3 General Considerations on Quality in Food Analysis
- 4 Important Factors in Selecting Analytical Methods for Nitrite and Nitrate
- 5 Strategies Based on Chemical Reactions for Method Selection and Optimization
- 6 Conclusions and Future Trends
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Protein Hydrolysates and Biopeptides: Production, Biological Activities, and Applications in Foods and Health Benefits. A Review
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Production Processes of Protein Hydrolysates From Protein Sources
- 3 Variables Influencing the Enzymatic Process
- 4 Enzymatic Production of Protein Hydrolysates and Fractionation
- 5 Biological Activities
- 6 Potential Applications in Functional Foods or Pharmaceuticals
- 7 Factors Affecting in vivo Activity of Bioactive Peptides
- 8 Conclusion
Chapter Five: Bioactive Properties of Maillard Reaction Products Generated From Food Protein-derived Peptides
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food Protein-Derived Peptides
- 3 MRPs Generated From Peptides
- 4 Bioactivities of MRPs Generated From Peptides
- 5 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
Chapter Six: Use of Foodomics for Control of Food Processing and Assessing of Food Safety
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Assessing of Quality of Raw Material and Process Validation and Optimization
- 3 Foodomics and Quality Control Assurance of Processed Food
- 4 Toxins
- 5 Genetically Modified Food
- 6 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Metabolic Phenotyping of Diet and Dietary Intake
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Metabolic Profiling in Nutritional Research
- 2 Applications in Food and Nutritional Research
- 3 Future of Nutrimetabonomics
- 4 Concluding Remarks
Chapter Eight: Nutritional Aspects of Dysphagia Management
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Screening and Diagnosis of OD
- 3 Consequences of Dysphagia
- 4 Nutritional Management of Dysphagic Patients
- 5 Conclusions
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 81 provides updated knowledge on nutrients in foods and how to avoid deficiencies, paying special attention to the essential nutrients that should be present in the diet to reduce disease risk and optimize health. This new release in the series focuses on a variety of topics, including sections on nanotechnologies that can be used to increase nutrient bioavailability, an analysis of the implications of nitrites and nitrates in foods, metabolic phenotyping of diet and dietary intake, and an interesting discussion of foodomics, amongst other topics.
The series provides the latest advances on the identification and characterization of emerging bioactive compounds with putative health benefits, as well as up-to-date information on food science, including raw materials, production, processing, distribution and consumption.
Readership
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety, technical staff at quality control and R&D departments in food industry and private laboratories, university professors, PhD and Master students, government consultants and professionals (i.e.- officers at USDA, FDA, FSIS, FAO, WHO, EFSA)
Reviews
"...highly recommended for students, instructors, researchers, and professionals alike. Chapters are clearly illustrated; contain diagrams and tables, a high number of references giving us a more global view."--Acta Alimentaria
About the Serial Editors
Fidel Toldra Serial Editor
Fidel Toldra holds a PhD in Chemistry (1984) and is Research Professor at the Instituto de Agroquimica y Tecnologia de Alimentos (CSIC) located in Paterna (Valencia, Spain) where he leaders the group on Biochemistry, technology and innovation of meat and meat products. He was a Fulbright postdoctoral scholar at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana, 1985-86) and visiting scientist at the University of Wisconsin (Madison, Wisconsin, 1991 and 1995), and the Institute of Food Research (Bristol, UK, 1987). Prof. Toldra has filed 11 patents, published over 285 manuscripts in scientific journals and >125 chapters of books. He holds in 2017 an h index of 49. His research interests are focused on food biochemistry and the development of new analytical methodologies, focusing on the improvement of quality, safety, nutrition and health of foods of animal origin, especially meat and meat products. Prof. Toldra is the European Editor of Trends in Food Science and Technology (2005-current) and Associate Editor of Meat Science (2014-current); he was Editor-in-Chief of Current Nutrition & Food Science and section Editor of the Journal of Muscle Foods. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Food Chemistry, Current Opinion in Food Science, Journal of Food Engineering, Food Analytical Methods, Journal of Food and Nutrition Research, Recent Patents in Agriculture, Food and Nutrition, The Open Nutrition Journal, Food Science & Nutrition, International Journal of Molecular Sciences and Food Science & Human Wellness. He has edited/Co-edited more than 40 books for known publishers (CRC Press, Springer, Wiley-Blackwell, Academic Press and Elsevier). He is one of the 3 Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Food and Health, published in September 2015 by Academic Press/Elsevier. Prof. Toldra has received the Iber Award on Food and Cardiovascular Diseases, the 2001 Danone Institute Award in Food, Nutrition and Health, the 2002 International Prize for Meat Science and Technology given by the International Meat Secretariat, the 2002 GEA award on R+D activity in agro-food, the 2010 Distinguished Research Award and the 2014 Meat processing Award, both of the American Meat Science Association and the 2015 Dupont Science Award. He is a Fellow of the International Academy of Food Science and Technology (IAFOST) and a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT). Prof. Toldra served at Panels on Food Additives and on Flavorings, enzymes, processing aids and food contact materials of the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA, 2003-15) and Chairman of the Working groups on Irradiation (2009-10), Processing Aids (2011-14) and Enzymes (2010-15). In 2008-09 he joined the FAO/WHO group of experts to evaluate chlorine-based disinfectants in the processing of foods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science, Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology, Valencia, Spain