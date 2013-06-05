Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 70
- Role of Proteins in Insulin Secretion and Glycemic Control
- Physical Activity, Fitness and Energy Cost of Activities: Implications on Obesity in Children and Adolescents in the Tropics
- Starch Hydrolases Inhibitors from Edible Plants
- Food Microstructure and Starch Digestion
- Food Based Ingredients for Modulating Blood Glucose
Pariyarath Sangeetha Thondre
Viren Ranawana and Bhupinder Kaur
Xiao Chuan Lau, Kar Hau Chong, Bee Koon Poh, and Mohd Noor Ismail
Hongyu Wang, Tingting Liu, and Dejian Huang
Jaspreet Singh, Lovedeep Kaur, and Harjinder Singh
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
