Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124165557, 9780124165724

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 70

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780124165724
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124165557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 2013
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.41
166.10
182.00
154.70
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
182.00
154.70
110.00
93.50
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Role of Proteins in Insulin Secretion and Glycemic Control

    2. Viren Ranawana and Bhupinder Kaur

  2. Physical Activity, Fitness and Energy Cost of Activities: Implications on Obesity in Children and Adolescents in the Tropics

    3. Xiao Chuan Lau, Kar Hau Chong, Bee Koon Poh, and Mohd Noor Ismail

  3. Starch Hydrolases Inhibitors from Edible Plants

    4. Hongyu Wang, Tingting Liu, and Dejian Huang

  4. Food Microstructure and Starch Digestion

    5. Jaspreet Singh, Lovedeep Kaur, and Harjinder Singh

  5. Food Based Ingredients for Modulating Blood Glucose

    Pariyarath Sangeetha Thondre

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124165724
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124165557

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.