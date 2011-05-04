Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859891, 9780123859907

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780123859907
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859891
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 2011
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  1. Norovirus as a foodborne disease hazard - Kirsten Mattison

  2. Mitigation of Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the Production of Fluid Milk -
    Peggy M. Tomasula and Darin W. Nutter

  3. Chemical Composition, Characterization, and Differentiation of Honey Botanical and Geographical Origins -
    Jun Wang and Qing X. Li

  4. Japan Food Allergen Labeling Regulation – History and Evaluation -
    Hiroshi Akiyama, Takanori Imai and Motohiro Ebisawa

  5. Extrusion Texturized Dairy Proteins: Processing and Application -
    Charles I. Onwulata*, Michael H. Tunick, and Phoebe X. Qi
  6. A Review of the Application of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) in Food Science and Technology - Shaoyang Liu and Yifen Wang

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition and are intended to provide those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.

Key Features

  • The latest important information for food scientists and nutritionists
  • Peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
  • The go-to series since 1948

Readership

Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.

Details

About the Serial Editors

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

