Advances in Food and Nutrition Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120164424, 9780080567877

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 42

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Steve Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780080567877
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120164424
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th May 1998
Page Count: 278
Table of Contents

S.L. Taylor and E.S. Dormedy, The Role of Flavoring Substances in Food Allergy and Intolerance. S.M. Gendel, The Use of Amino Acid Sequence Alignments to Assess Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Genetically Modified Foods. S.M. Gendel, Sequence Databases for Assessing the Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Transgenic Foods. D. Sheehan, S.M. O'Sullivan, and K.B. Carey, Design of Emulsification Peptides. R. Chandrasekaran, X-Ray Diffraction of Food Polysaccharides. M. Naim, B.J. Striem, and M. Tal, Cellular Signal Transduction of Sweetener-Induced Taste. S.L. Cuppett and C.A. Hall, Antioxidant Activity of the Labiatae. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academic and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.

Key Features

This volume includes three thematic chapters:

  • The Role of Flavoring Substances in Food Allergy and Intolerance
  • The Use of Amino Acid Sequence Alignments to Assess Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Genetically Modified Foods
  • Sequence Databases for Assessing the Potential Allergeniticity of Proteins Used in Transgenic Foods

Readership

Academic and industrial food scientists, food technologists, food engineers, food chemists, food processors and manufacturers.

Details

Praise for the Series
"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY

"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." --FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH

Steve Taylor Serial Editor

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA

