Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
S.L. Taylor and E.S. Dormedy, The Role of Flavoring Substances in Food Allergy and Intolerance. S.M. Gendel, The Use of Amino Acid Sequence Alignments to Assess Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Genetically Modified Foods. S.M. Gendel, Sequence Databases for Assessing the Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Transgenic Foods. D. Sheehan, S.M. O'Sullivan, and K.B. Carey, Design of Emulsification Peptides. R. Chandrasekaran, X-Ray Diffraction of Food Polysaccharides. M. Naim, B.J. Striem, and M. Tal, Cellular Signal Transduction of Sweetener-Induced Taste. S.L. Cuppett and C.A. Hall, Antioxidant Activity of the Labiatae. Subject Index.
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences and brings together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship. Contributions detail the scientific developments in the broad areas encompassed by the fields of food science and nutrition and are intended to ensure that food scientists in academic and industry as well as professional nutritionists and dieticians are kept informed concerning emerging research and developments in these important disciplines.
Key Features
This volume includes three thematic chapters:
- The Role of Flavoring Substances in Food Allergy and Intolerance
- The Use of Amino Acid Sequence Alignments to Assess Potential Allergenicity of Proteins Used in Genetically Modified Foods
- Sequence Databases for Assessing the Potential Allergeniticity of Proteins Used in Transgenic Foods
Readership
Academic and industrial food scientists, food technologists, food engineers, food chemists, food processors and manufacturers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 4th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080567877
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120164424
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"Recommended to all biochemists, chemists, food scientists, nutritionists, and others seriously interested in analysis." --FOOD TECHNOLOGY
"This series will undoubtedly remain a major reference for some years to come." --FOOD AND DRUG RESEARCH
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Steve Taylor Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA