Advances in Food and Nutrition Research, Volume 76
1st Edition
Serial Editors: Jeya Henry
eBook ISBN: 9780128036440
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128036068
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2015
Page Count: 174
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Capsaicin and Related Food Ingredients Reducing Body Fat Through the Activation of TRP and Brown Fat Thermogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Brown Adipose Tissue and Energy Expenditure
- 3 Brown Adipose Tissue in Humans
- 4 TRP-Mediated Activation and Recruitment of BAT
- 5 Antiobesity Food Ingredients Activating and Recruiting BAT
- 6 Conclusion and Perspective
- Chapter Two: School-Based Interventions to Reduce Obesity Risk in Children in High- and Middle-Income Countries
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 High-Income Countries
- 3 Middle-Income Countries
- 4 Conclusions and Recommendations
- Chapter Three: Digestion and Postprandial Metabolism in the Elderly
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Health and Disease in the Elderly
- 3 Nutrition, Food Consumption, and Health in the Elderly
- 4 Digestive Responses in the Elderly: Digestion and Absorption
- 5 Postprandial Metabolism in Aging
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter Four: Gotu Kola (Centella asiatica): Nutritional Properties and Plausible Health Benefits
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 History of Gotu kola and Ancient Uses
- 3 Morphology and Distribution
- 4 Processing and Usage of Gotu Kola
- 5 Nutrient Composition
- 6 Phytonutrients
- 7 Analytical Techniques for Important Nutrient Compounds
- 8 Major Health Benefits of Gotu Kola
- 9 Toxicity and Safety
- 10 Gaps in the Knowledge and Future Directions for Research
- 11 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research recognizes the integral relationship between the food and nutritional sciences, bringing together outstanding and comprehensive reviews that highlight this relationship.
The book contains contributions that detail scientific developments in the broad areas of food science and nutrition, providing those in academia and industry with the latest information on emerging research in these constantly evolving sciences.
Key Features
- Provides the latest, important information for food scientists and nutritionists
- Contains peer-reviewed articles by a panel of respected scientists
- The go-to series on the topic of advances in food and nutrition research since 1948
Readership
Food scientists in academia and industry and professional nutritionists and dietitians.
About the Serial Editors
Jeya Henry Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, Brenner Center for Molecular Medicine, Singapore
