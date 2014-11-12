Advances in Food and Beverage Labelling
1st Edition
Information and Regulations
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Preface
- Part One: General trends in regulation and enforcement of food labelling
- 1: The EU food information for consumers regulation
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 General requirements and responsibilities
- 1.3 Mandatory food information
- 1.4 Distance selling
- 1.5 Future trends
- 2: Current regulation of food and beverage labelling in the USA
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Regulatory oversight of labelling between government bodies
- 2.3 The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics (FD&C) Act and The Fair Packaging and Labeling Act
- 2.4 The main labelling requirements according to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act
- 2.5 Allergen labelling
- 2.6 Net quantity of contents
- 2.7 Date marking and the uniform open dating regulations
- 2.8 Country of origin
- 2.9 Distance selling
- 2.10 The future of US food labels?
- 2.11 Sources of further information and advice
- 3: Enforcement of food and beverage labelling legislation: enforcement bodies and relevant legislation in the UK
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The enforcement jigsaw: local government food authorities
- 3.3 Wider responsibilities of local food regulators
- 3.4 National and regional coordination of local authority enforcement
- 3.5 National arrangements for consumer complaints about food and beverage labelling
- 3.6 Outline of relevant legislation relating to food and beverage labelling
- 3.7 Future trends
- 4: Enforcement of food and beverage labelling legislation: enforcement policies and codes in the UK
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Enforcement policies relating to food and beverage labelling
- 4.3 Local approaches to enforcement
- 4.4 The implications of a failure to meet legal obligations relating to food and beverage labelling
- 4.5 Future trends
- Part Two: Trends in labelling relating to nutrition and health
- 5: Nutrition and related labelling of foods and beverages: the case of the USA
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Nutrition labelling: general requirements
- 5.3 Formats for nutrition labels
- 5.4 Nutrition labelling in restaurants and for alcoholic beverages
- 5.5 Voluntary labelling statements: nutrient content claims
- 5.6 Voluntary labelling statements: health claims
- 5.7 Voluntary labelling statements: organic controls, GM labelling and claims
- 5.8 Voluntary labelling statements: gluten-free and “natural” claims
- 5.9 Future trends
- 6: Health claims on food and beverage labels: comparing approaches in the EU and the USA
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Regulation of health and health-related claims in the EU
- 6.3 Regulation of health and health-related claims in the US
- 6.4 Summary, conclusions and future trends
- 7: Front-of-pack (FOP) labelling of foods and beverages
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Development of FOP labels
- 7.3 Impact of FOP labelling
- 7.4 Future trends and developments
- Acknowledgements
- 8: Consumer interpretation of nutrition and other information on food and beverage labels
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Consumer perception and use of front-of-package information
- 8.3 Consumers ability and motivation to process health-related information from food packages
- 8.4 Consumer understanding of health-related information
- 8.5 Future trends
- Part Three: Trends in labelling relating to other aspects of food quality
- 9: Ethical and environmental labelling of foods and beverages
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Defining ethical labelling
- 9.3 Defining environmental labelling
- 9.4 Control of labelling schemes
- 9.5 The motivation behind consumer purchasing choices
- 9.6 A review of global environmental and ethical schemes
- 9.7 A review of industry labels and schemes
- 9.8 Economics of the main labelling schemes
- 9.9 Summary
- 9.10 Future trends
- 10: Labelling of genetically modified (GM) ingredients in foods and beverages
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Genetic modification (GM) in food production: an overview
- 10.3 European approval processes
- 10.4 European regulation of GM food and feed
- 10.5 GM labelling: principles and regulatory requirements
- 10.6 Consumer expectations of GM labelling
- 10.7 Future trends
- Websites
- 11: Smart labelling of foods and beverages
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Labelling to detect changes in temperature
- 11.3 Labelling to monitor freshness
- 11.4 Labelling to detect changes in oxygen concentration
- 11.5 Labelling to detect changes in carbon dioxide concentration
- 11.6 The use of electronic technology to develop smart labelling
- 11.7 Conclusions and future trends
- 12: Labelling relating to natural ingredients and additives
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Clean label definitions
- 12.3 Clean label and the consumer
- 12.4 Clean label/Natural/Free from
- 12.5 Clean label challenges
- 12.6 Clean label ingredients
- 12.7 Future trends
- Index
Description
Advances in Food and Beverage Labelling reviews recent advances in labelling research and regulation, covering issues such as nutrition and hazard information, traceability, health claims and standardisation, as well as new labelling technologies and consumer issues. The EU Food Information Regulation will come into force in December 2014 and the book is designed to provide timely and useful information to manufacturers in this area, as well as on a global scale. Part one covers the different types of information that can, or must be present on a food label. Part two looks at recent developments in food labelling technology, regulations and enforcement.
Key Features
- Brings together contributions from industry, trade bodies, government and academia.
- Offers timely advice for those concerned with the legal framework for food labelling, with information about the EU Food Information Regulation, as well as the US market.
- Reviews issues surrounding nutrition and health claims and GM, ethical and environmental labelling.
Readership
manufacturers, packaging and labelling professionals, R&D or marketing managers in the food industry, regulatory bodies and academics with relevant research interests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 12th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420934
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420859
About the Editors
Paul Berryman Editor
Paul Berryman, Director, Berryman Food Science Ltd, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor at University of Reading, School of Chemistry Food and Pharmacy, UK