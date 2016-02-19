Advances in Feature Based Manufacturing, Volume 20

Well known researchers in all areas related to featured based manufacturing have contributed chapters to this book. Some of the chapters are surveys, while others review a specific technique. All contributions, including those from the editors, were thoroughly refereed. The goal of the book is to provide a comprehensive picture of the present stage of development of Features Technology from the point of view of applications in manufacturing. The book is aimed at several audiences. Firstly, it provides the research community with an overview of the present state-of-the-art features in manufacturing, along with references in the literature. Secondly, the book will be useful as supporting material for a graduate-level course on product modeling and realization. Finally, the book will also be valuable to industrial companies who are assessing the significance of features for their business.