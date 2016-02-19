Advances in Feature Based Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444816009, 9781483290348

Advances in Feature Based Manufacturing, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: J.J. Shah M. Mäntylä D.S. Nau
eBook ISBN: 9781483290348
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd March 1994
Preface. Introduction to Feature Based Manufacturing (J. Shah, M. Mäntylä, D. Nau). Manufacturing Feature Recognition. Boundary representation-based feature identification (M. Henderson et al.). Volumetric feature recognition using convex decomposition (Y. Kim). Definition and recognition of volume features for process planning (H. Sakurai, C. Chin). Feature Mapping. Geometric computation for the recognition of spatially interacting machining features (J. Vandenbrande, A. Requicha). Feature mapping and feature recognition in geometric design generation (R. Gadh). Determination of machining volumes from extensible sets of design features (J.Shah, Y. Shen, A. Shirur). Process Planning for Machining. A methodology for systematic generation and evaluation of alternative operation plans (S. Gupta et al.). Validation, workpiece selection and clamping of complex 2.5D components (Y. Yue, J. Murray). Automatic part coding based on interfeature relationships (A. Srikantappa, R. Crawford). Feature-based part programming (J. Opas, M. Mätylä). An introduction to parallel machine tools and related CAPP issues (D. Yip-Hoi, D. Dutta). Planning for Non-Machining Processes. Preliminary design of injection molded parts based on manufacturing and functional simulations (I. Grosse, K. Sahu). Multi-view feature modeling for design and assembly (W. Bronsvoort, F. Jansen). Inspection Planning. The selection of surfaces for inspection planning (N. Juster, L. Hsu, A. de Pennington). Computer-aided inspection planning (CAIP) (H. ElMaraghy, W. ElMaraghy). Prototype Systems. Overview of allied signal's XCUT system (S. Brooks, M. Wolf). A testbed for rapid prototyping of feature based applications (J. Shah, M. Rogers). Incremental feature modeling (T. Laakko, M. Mäntylä). Topics in feature-based design and manufacturing (M. Wozny, M. Pratt, C. Poli).

Well known researchers in all areas related to featured based manufacturing have contributed chapters to this book. Some of the chapters are surveys, while others review a specific technique. All contributions, including those from the editors, were thoroughly refereed. The goal of the book is to provide a comprehensive picture of the present stage of development of Features Technology from the point of view of applications in manufacturing. The book is aimed at several audiences. Firstly, it provides the research community with an overview of the present state-of-the-art features in manufacturing, along with references in the literature. Secondly, the book will be useful as supporting material for a graduate-level course on product modeling and realization. Finally, the book will also be valuable to industrial companies who are assessing the significance of features for their business.

Copyright:

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483290348

J.J. Shah Editor

Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ, USA

M. Mäntylä Editor

Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland

D.S. Nau Editor

University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

