Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 57
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Consequences of Thought Speed
Emily Pronin, Kaite Yang
2. Attitudes Towards Science
Bastiaan T. Rutjens, Steven Heine, Robbie Sutton, Frenk van Harreveld
3. What Makes Moral Disgust Special? An Integrative Functional Review
Roger Giner-Sorolla
4. Psychological Roots of Inequality: How Hierarchial Processes Produce and Perpetuate the Class Divide
Paul K. Piff, Michael W. Kraus, Dacher Keltner
5. Contextualized Attitude Change
Bertram Gawronski, Robert J. Rydell, Jan De Houwer, Skylar Brannon, Yang Ye, Bram Vervliet, Xiaoqing Hu
Description
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 57, the latest release in this highly cited series in the field, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. Topics discussed in this new release include the Consequences of Thought Speed, Attitudes Towards Science, What Makes Moral Disgust Special? An Integrative Functional Review, the Psychological Roots of Inequality: How Hierarchical Processes Produce and Perpetuate the Class Divide, and a section on Contextualized Attitude Change, amongst other timely topics.
Readership
Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality
About the Serial Editors
James Olson Serial Editor
Dr. James Olson obtained his Ph.D. at the University of Waterloo and has been a faculty member at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada, since 1978. He served as Chair of the Psychology Department from 1998 to 2003. He has conducted research on many topics, including attitudes, justice, social cognition, and humor. He has published more than 100 articles and chapters and has co-edited 15 books. He is a co-organizer of the Ontario Symposium on Personality and Social Psychology, a well-known series of conferences on various topics in personality and social psychology. He has served as an Associate Editor of three scientific journals, including the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology from 1995 to 1998. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association, the American Psychological Association, the Association for Psychological Science, and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Psychology Department, University of Western Ontario, Canada