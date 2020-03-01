Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
James Olson
1. Women and men, moms and dads: Leveraging social role change to promote gender equality
Bernadette Park
2. The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation
Cynthia Pickett
3. Inter-object and inter-individual differences in attitude content: Cognition, affect, and attitudes
Geoffrey Haddock
4. Anger and its Consequences for Judgment and Behavior: Recent Developments in Social and Political Psychology
Alan J. Lambert
5. The search for identity in a changing context
Michael A. Zárate
Description
Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 59, the latest release in this highly cited series in the field, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. This serial is part of the Social Sciences package on ScienceDirect, and is available online beginning with Volume 31. Topics in this updated release include Women and Men, Moms and Dads: Leveraging Social Role Change to Promote Gender Equality, The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation, and Inter-object and Inter-individual Differences in Attitude Content, amongst other interesting topics.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203729
About the Serial Editors
Bertram Gawronski Serial Editor
Dr. Bertram Gawronski, PhD, is Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his PhD in psychology from Humboldt-University Berlin (Germany) in 2001. In addition to editing five influential books on a broad range of social psychological topics, Dr. Gawronski has served as Associate Editor of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and Personality and Social Psychology Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology, University of Texas, Austin, USA