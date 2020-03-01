Advances in Experimental Social Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128203729

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 61

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Bertram Gawronski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128203729
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 354
Table of Contents

Preface
James Olson
1. Women and men, moms and dads: Leveraging social role change to promote gender equality
Bernadette Park
2. The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation
Cynthia Pickett
3. Inter-object and inter-individual differences in attitude content: Cognition, affect, and attitudes
Geoffrey Haddock
4. Anger and its Consequences for Judgment and Behavior: Recent Developments in Social and Political Psychology
Alan J. Lambert
5. The search for identity in a changing context
Michael A. Zárate

Description

Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, Volume 59, the latest release in this highly cited series in the field, contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest that represent the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology. This serial is part of the Social Sciences package on ScienceDirect, and is available online beginning with Volume 31. Topics in this updated release include Women and Men, Moms and Dads: Leveraging Social Role Change to Promote Gender Equality, The Dynamics of Belonging Regulation, and Inter-object and Inter-individual Differences in Attitude Content, amongst other interesting topics.

Key Features

  • Provides one of the most cited series in the field of experimental social psychology
  • Contains contributions of major empirical and theoretical interest
  • Represents the best and brightest in new research, theory and practice in social psychology

Readership

Researchers, librarians, and academics in social psychology and personality

About the Serial Editors

Bertram Gawronski Serial Editor

Dr. Bertram Gawronski, PhD, is Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin. He received his PhD in psychology from Humboldt-University Berlin (Germany) in 2001. In addition to editing five influential books on a broad range of social psychological topics, Dr. Gawronski has served as Associate Editor of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and Personality and Social Psychology Review.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and David Wechsler Regents Chair of Psychology, University of Texas, Austin, USA

