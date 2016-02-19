Advances in Experimental Clinical Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163994, 9781483186740

Advances in Experimental Clinical Psychology

1st Edition

Pergamon General Psychology Series

Editors: Henry E. Adams William K. Boardman
eBook ISBN: 9781483186740
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 230
Description

Advances in Experimental Clinical Psychology is a collection of articles that covers the advances in experimental clinical psychology, in terms of perspective, approach, and research methods. The first chapter of the book details the theories and research methods in dealing with psychopathic behavior. Chapter 2 covers the retarded child as a whole person. The third chapter presents studies of psychodiagnostic errors of observation as a contribution toward a nondynamic psychopathology of everyday life. In the fourth chapter, the book discusses psychological intervention in a community crisis. The last chapter of the book deals with perspective in experimental clinical psychology. The text will be of great use to practitioners and researchers of psychology and related fields, such as psychiatry and neurology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Psychopathic Behavior: Some Recent Theory and Research

Chapter 2. The Retarded Child as a Whole Person

Chapter 3. Studies of Psychodiagnostic Errors of Observation as a Contribution Toward a Non-Dynamic Psychopathology of Everyday Life

Chapter 4. Psychological Intervention in a Community Crisis

Chapter 5. Perspectives in Experimental Clinical Psychology

Index


Details

No. of pages:
230
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186740

About the Editor

Henry E. Adams

William K. Boardman

