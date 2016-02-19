Advances in Experimental Clinical Psychology is a collection of articles that covers the advances in experimental clinical psychology, in terms of perspective, approach, and research methods. The first chapter of the book details the theories and research methods in dealing with psychopathic behavior. Chapter 2 covers the retarded child as a whole person. The third chapter presents studies of psychodiagnostic errors of observation as a contribution toward a nondynamic psychopathology of everyday life. In the fourth chapter, the book discusses psychological intervention in a community crisis. The last chapter of the book deals with perspective in experimental clinical psychology. The text will be of great use to practitioners and researchers of psychology and related fields, such as psychiatry and neurology.