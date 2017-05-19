Advances in Esophageal and Gastric Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524353, 9780323524360

Advances in Esophageal and Gastric Cancers, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: David Ilson
eBook ISBN: 9780323524360
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th May 2017
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. David Ilson, is devoted to Topics in Esophageal and Gastric Cancers. Dr. Ilson has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Minimally Invasive Surgery: The Emerging Role in Esophageal and Gastric Cancer; Novel Targeted Therapies in Esophagogastric Cancer; The Role of Nutritional Support in Esophagogastric Cancer; Screening and Preventive Strategies in Esophagogastric Cancer; Current Progress in HER2 Targeted Therapies in Esophagogastric Cancer; The Role of Radiotherapy in Esophagogastric Cancer; Endoscopic Management of Early Esophagogastric Cancer; Current Progress in the Adjuvant Treatment of Gastric Cancer; Controversies and Consensus in Preoperative Therapy of Esophageal and GE Junction Cancers; Issues in the Management of Esophagogastric Cancer in Geriatric Patients; East versus West: The Asian Perspective on the Surgical and Adjuvant Management of Esophagogastric Cancer; The Current Status of Immunotherapies in Esophagogastric Cancer; and more!

About the Authors

David Ilson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Gastrointestinal Oncology Service Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY

