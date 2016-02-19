Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120145287, 9780080576909

Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 28A

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.D. Mcgee D. Mcmullan E. Kahan Brian Morgan
eBook ISBN: 9780080576909
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 551
No. of pages:
551
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080576909

About the Serial Editors

J.D. Mcgee Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Imperial College

D. Mcmullan Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Imperial College

E. Kahan Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics, Imperial College

Brian Morgan Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Blackett Laboratory, Imperial College, University of London, England

