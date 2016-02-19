Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120145225, 9780080576831

Advances in Electronics and Electron Physics, Volume 22A

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080576831
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 1042
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
231.00
161.70
161.70
161.70
184.80
161.70
161.70
184.80
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1042
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1966
Published:
1st January 1966
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080576831

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Bozzano Luisa Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.