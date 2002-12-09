Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139330, 9780080915623

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 33

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Luo Yiqi
eBook ISBN: 9780080915623
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139330
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th December 2002
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

The evolutionary ecology of carnivorous plants. Trophic interactions in population cycles of voles and lemmings: a model-based synthesis. Scale effects and extrapolation in ecological experiments.

Description

Advances in Ecological Research presents a wide range of papers on all aspects of ecology. Topics include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology.

Key Features

  • The evolutionary ecology of carnivorous plants
  • Trophic interactions in population cycles of voles and lemmings
  • Scale effects and extrapolation in ecological experiments

Readership

Scientists and academicians studying ecology, evolution, plant biology, physiology, the environment, population biology, and entomology.

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." —NATURE

"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." —PHYTOLOGIA

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Luo Yiqi Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.

