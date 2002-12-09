Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The evolutionary ecology of carnivorous plants. Trophic interactions in population cycles of voles and lemmings: a model-based synthesis. Scale effects and extrapolation in ecological experiments.
Description
Advances in Ecological Research presents a wide range of papers on all aspects of ecology. Topics include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology.
Key Features
- The evolutionary ecology of carnivorous plants
- Trophic interactions in population cycles of voles and lemmings
- Scale effects and extrapolation in ecological experiments
Readership
Scientists and academicians studying ecology, evolution, plant biology, physiology, the environment, population biology, and entomology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 9th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120139330
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." —NATURE
"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." —PHYTOLOGIA
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luo Yiqi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.