Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 32
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Luo Yiqi
eBook ISBN: 9780080915616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139323
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2001
Page Count: 264
Description
Advances in Ecological Research presents a wide range of papers on all aspects of ecology. Topics include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology. In 1999 the Institute for Scientific Information released figures indicating that this serial has an impact factor of 9.6 and a half-life of 10.0 years, ranking it first in the highly competitive category of ecology.
Readership
Scientists and academicians studying ecology, evolution, plant biology, physiology, the environment, population biology, and entomology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 22nd August 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915616
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120139323
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Luo Yiqi Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.