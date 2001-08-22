Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139323, 9780080915616

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 32

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Luo Yiqi
eBook ISBN: 9780080915616
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120139323
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd August 2001
Page Count: 264
Description

Advances in Ecological Research presents a wide range of papers on all aspects of ecology. Topics include the physiology, populations, and communities of plants and animals, as well as landscape and ecosystem ecology. In 1999 the Institute for Scientific Information released figures indicating that this serial has an impact factor of 9.6 and a half-life of 10.0 years, ranking it first in the highly competitive category of ecology.

Readership

Scientists and academicians studying ecology, evolution, plant biology, physiology, the environment, population biology, and entomology.

Details

About the Serial Volume Editors

Luo Yiqi Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.

