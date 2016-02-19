Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Biological Strategies of Nutrient Cycling in Soil Systems, D.C. Coleman, C.P.P. Reid, and C.V. Cole. Throughfall and Stemflow in the Forest Nutrient Cycle, G.G. Parker. Phytophages of Xylem and Phloem: a Comparison of Animal and Plant Sap-feeders, J.A. Raven. The Population Biology of Turbellaria with Special Reference to the Freshwater Triclads of the British Isles, T.B. Reynoldson. Estimating Forest Growth and Efficiency in Relation to Canopy Leaf Area, R.H. Waring. Author Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index.
- 382
- English
- © Academic Press 1983
- 28th January 1983
- Academic Press
- 9780080566979
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE
A. MacFayden Serial Volume Editor
School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Derry, Northern Ireland
E. Ford Serial Volume Editor
University of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.