Advances in Ecological Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120139132, 9780080566979

Advances in Ecological Research, Volume 13

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: A. MacFayden E. Ford
eBook ISBN: 9780080566979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
198.00
168.30
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Biological Strategies of Nutrient Cycling in Soil Systems, D.C. Coleman, C.P.P. Reid, and C.V. Cole. Throughfall and Stemflow in the Forest Nutrient Cycle, G.G. Parker. Phytophages of Xylem and Phloem: a Comparison of Animal and Plant Sap-feeders, J.A. Raven. The Population Biology of Turbellaria with Special Reference to the Freshwater Triclads of the British Isles, T.B. Reynoldson. Estimating Forest Growth and Efficiency in Relation to Canopy Leaf Area, R.H. Waring. Author Index. Subject Index. Cumulative Index.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566979

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series should certainly serve as an effective means of keeping abreast of the major advances in this challenging and growing field." @source:--PHYTOLOGIA @qu:"Without exception the papers are well and attractively written and together constitute an important and stimulating contribution to the modern science of ecology." @source:--NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

A. MacFayden Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological and Environmental Studies, New University of Ulster, Coleraine, County Derry, Northern Ireland

E. Ford Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Seattle, Washington, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.