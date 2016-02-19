Advances in Drug Research, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Poking the Fire
Drug Targeting Towards the Lymphatics
1 Introduction
2 The Lymphatic System and Lymphatic Circulation
3 Lymphotropic Carriers and the Lymph Uptake Mechanism
4 Properties of Drug-Carrier Complexes
5 Basis of Circulation in Lymphatic Transport of Molecules via Various Routes of Administration
6 Lymphatic Delivery by Gastrointestinal Drug Dosing
7 Lymphatic Delivery by Parenteral Drug Administration
8 Conclusions and Speculation
Recent Developments in the Field of Quinolone Antibacterial Agents
1 Introduction
2 General Aspects and Characteristics
3 Chemical Variations and Biological Activity
4 Compounds on the Market and Under Development
5 Mode of Action and Mechanisms of Resistance
6 Perspectives
Design and Therapeutic Potential of Peptides
1 Introduction
2 Identification of the Minimum Active Fragment
3 Increasing the Enzymic Stability of Peptides
4 Potent Agonists and Antagonists of Peptides
5 Inhibitors of the Enkephalindegrading Dipeptidyl Carboxypeptidase (Enkephalinase)
6 Inhibitors of Atrial Natriuretic Factordegrading Enzymes
7 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors
8 Renin Inhibitors
9 Nonpeptide Antagonists of Angiotensin II
10 Nonpeptide Antagonists of CCK and Gastrin
11 Delivery of Therapeutic Peptides
12 Summary and Recent Developments
Advances in Drug Research, Volume 21 comprises three chapters that deal with the general subject, specific therapeutic class, and chemical family of diverse drugs. The first chapter of this book discusses the absorption and distribution of drugs in the lymphatic system. A presentation of the anti-infective quinolones is provided in Chapter 2, while the design and therapeutic potential of peptides are elaborated in Chapter 3. Other topics covered include lymphotropic carriers and the lymph uptake mechanism; basis of circulation in lymphatic transport of molecules through various routes of administration; and general aspects and characteristics of quinolone antibacterial agents. The mode of action and mechanisms of resistance of quinolones; potent agonists and antagonists of peptides; and inhibitors of atrial natriuretic factor-degrading enzymes are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to drug researchers and students interested in advances in drugs.
- 312
- English
- © Academic Press 1991
- 12th September 1991
- Academic Press
- 9781483266886
Bernard Testa Editor
University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland