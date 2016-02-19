Advances in Drug Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120133215, 9781483266886

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 21

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Testa
eBook ISBN: 9781483266886
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 1991
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface: Poking the Fire

Drug Targeting Towards the Lymphatics

1 Introduction

2 The Lymphatic System and Lymphatic Circulation

3 Lymphotropic Carriers and the Lymph Uptake Mechanism

4 Properties of Drug-Carrier Complexes

5 Basis of Circulation in Lymphatic Transport of Molecules via Various Routes of Administration

6 Lymphatic Delivery by Gastrointestinal Drug Dosing

7 Lymphatic Delivery by Parenteral Drug Administration

8 Conclusions and Speculation

References

Recent Developments in the Field of Quinolone Antibacterial Agents

1 Introduction

2 General Aspects and Characteristics

3 Chemical Variations and Biological Activity

4 Compounds on the Market and Under Development

5 Mode of Action and Mechanisms of Resistance

6 Perspectives

References

Design and Therapeutic Potential of Peptides

1 Introduction

2 Identification of the Minimum Active Fragment

3 Increasing the Enzymic Stability of Peptides

4 Potent Agonists and Antagonists of Peptides

5 Inhibitors of the Enkephalindegrading Dipeptidyl Carboxypeptidase (Enkephalinase)

6 Inhibitors of Atrial Natriuretic Factordegrading Enzymes

7 Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

8 Renin Inhibitors

9 Nonpeptide Antagonists of Angiotensin II

10 Nonpeptide Antagonists of CCK and Gastrin

11 Delivery of Therapeutic Peptides

12 Summary and Recent Developments

Acknowledgment

References

Subject Index

Cumulative Index of Authors

Cumulative Index of Titles

Description

Advances in Drug Research, Volume 21 comprises three chapters that deal with the general subject, specific therapeutic class, and chemical family of diverse drugs. The first chapter of this book discusses the absorption and distribution of drugs in the lymphatic system. A presentation of the anti-infective quinolones is provided in Chapter 2, while the design and therapeutic potential of peptides are elaborated in Chapter 3. Other topics covered include lymphotropic carriers and the lymph uptake mechanism; basis of circulation in lymphatic transport of molecules through various routes of administration; and general aspects and characteristics of quinolone antibacterial agents. The mode of action and mechanisms of resistance of quinolones; potent agonists and antagonists of peptides; and inhibitors of atrial natriuretic factor-degrading enzymes are also deliberated in this text. This publication is valuable to drug researchers and students interested in advances in drugs.

About the Editors

Bernard Testa Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland

