Advances in Dopamine Research
1st Edition
Proceeding of a Satellite Symposium to the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology, Okayama, Japan, July 1981
Description
Advances in Dopamine Research documents the proceedings of a satellite symposium to the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Okayama, Japan, July 1981. The importance of dopamine in brain function is reflected in this volume book by the chapters on the neurochemical, behavioral, neuroanatomical, and electrophysiological aspects of dopamine in the central nervous system. Dopamine receptor agonists and antagonists enjoy widespread use in the treatment of various brain disorders. A comprehensive account of research on the actions and mechanisms of action of drugs which affect central dopaminergic pathways is included in this volume. Also presented are accounts of the importance of dopamine and dopamine receptors in the periphery. It is hoped that this volume will be of interest to neuroscientists and pharmacologists, and indeed to all who are interested in clinical and scientific aspects of dopamine and other neurotransmitters.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lecture on Dopamine Receptors
The Pharmacological Distinction between Central Pre- and Post-Synaptic Dopamine Receptors: Implications for the Pathology and Therapy of Schizophrenia
Peripheral Post-Synaptic Dopamine (DA2) Receptors
Two Dopamine Receptors in the Rabbit Sympathetic Ganglia
Multiple Receptors for Dopamine (D2, D3, D4)
Brain Dopamine Receptor: Multiple Binding Sites or Physiological Receptor Site
Diurnal Changes and Aging Effects on Central Monoamine Metabolisms
Effects of Isolation Induced Behavioral Abnormalities and Haloperidol on Homovanillic Acid Levels in Individual Dopaminergic Neuron Systems of Rat Brain
Studies on Tyrosine Hydroxylase in Dopaminergic Nerve Terminals including Mesolimbic and Mesocortical Areas
Effects of Antipsychotic Drugs on Regional Cyclic AMP Levels in the Rat Brain
Stimulatory Effect of Dopamine on NA, K-ATPase in the Central Nervous System
Functional Heterogeneity of Multiple Dopamine Receptors During 6 Months' Treatment with Distinct Classes of Neuroleptic Drugs
Preferential Labeling of Adenylate Cyclase Coupled Dopamine Receptors with Thioxanthene Neuroleptics
Synthesis of Phenothiazine Derivatives with Photoaffinity Label and Interaction with Dopamine Binding Sites
Characteristics of Vascular Dopamine Receptors in Isolated Rabbit Arteries
Dopamine and Dopamine Receptors in the Gut: their Possible Role in Duodenal Ulceration
The Possible Role of Central Adrenaline containing Neurons in the Action of Dopaminergic Drugs
Stereochemistry of Dopamine Receptor Agonists
Indole-derived Fragments of Ergot Alkaloids as Dopamine Congeners
The Involvement of the Superior Colliculus and Midbrain Reticular Formation in the Expression of Circling Behavior
Dopamine Synaptic Mechanisms Reflected in Studies combining Behavioral Recordings and Brain Dialysis
The Role of Dopamine in the Kidney
Dopamine Release from Left and Right Caudate of the Rat Measured by In Vivo Electrochemical Electrodes
Dopamine in the Rat Locus Coeruleus: Why?
Acute and Chronic Effects of Haloperidol on Dopamine Fluorescence in the Median Eminence and on Plasma Prolactin Levels in Rat
Localization of Dopamine in the Rat Prolactin Cell - A Fluorescence and Immunoelectron Microscopical Study
Identification of the Recognition Binding Subunit of the Dopamine Receptor in Human Brain
Modulation of the Stimulation-Evoked Release of 3H-Dopamine through Activation of Dopamine Autoreceptors of the D-2 Subtype in the Isolated Rabbit Retina
Dopaminergic Cells and their Possible Role in the Fish Retina
The Regulation of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Activity by Phosphorylation
(-)2,10,11-Trihydroxy-N-n-Propylnoraporphine (TNPA) - A Novel Dopaminergic Aporphine Alkaloid with Anticonvulsant Activity
Neuroanatomy of Central Dopamine Pathways. Review of Recent Progress
Neuroendocrinology of Dopamine and Noradrenaline Systems in Early Development
The Dopamine Receptor in the Intermediate Lobe of the Rat Pituitary Gland
Dopamine and Neuron Activity in the Meso-Telencephalic System - An Electrophysiological Study
Inhibition of R-(-)-Apomorphine-Induced Stereotypie Cage-Climbing Behavior in Mice by S-(+)-Apomorphine
Influence of some Dopaminoceptor Agonists on Pentobarbitone Sleep in Young Chicks
Two Dopamine Binding Sites in the Canine Caudate Nucleus and their Biochemical and Pharmacological Role
Evidence for the Existence of a Dopaminergic Innervation of the Rat and Human Hippocampal Formation
Autoregulation of Dopamine Synthesis in Striatal Nerve Endings
On the Role of Mesencephalic Reticular Formation and Superior Colliculus in the Expression of Dopaminergic Behavioral Syndromes
Reduction in Spontaneous Locomotor Activity by Purported Dopamine Agonists: an Analysis of the Site and Mechanism of Action
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 24th May 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159317