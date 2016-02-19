Advances in Dopamine Research documents the proceedings of a satellite symposium to the 8th International Congress of Pharmacology held in Okayama, Japan, July 1981. The importance of dopamine in brain function is reflected in this volume book by the chapters on the neurochemical, behavioral, neuroanatomical, and electrophysiological aspects of dopamine in the central nervous system. Dopamine receptor agonists and antagonists enjoy widespread use in the treatment of various brain disorders. A comprehensive account of research on the actions and mechanisms of action of drugs which affect central dopaminergic pathways is included in this volume. Also presented are accounts of the importance of dopamine and dopamine receptors in the periphery. It is hoped that this volume will be of interest to neuroscientists and pharmacologists, and indeed to all who are interested in clinical and scientific aspects of dopamine and other neurotransmitters.

Table of Contents



Plenary Lecture on Dopamine Receptors

The Pharmacological Distinction between Central Pre- and Post-Synaptic Dopamine Receptors: Implications for the Pathology and Therapy of Schizophrenia

Peripheral Post-Synaptic Dopamine (DA2) Receptors

Two Dopamine Receptors in the Rabbit Sympathetic Ganglia

Multiple Receptors for Dopamine (D2, D3, D4)

Brain Dopamine Receptor: Multiple Binding Sites or Physiological Receptor Site

Diurnal Changes and Aging Effects on Central Monoamine Metabolisms

Effects of Isolation Induced Behavioral Abnormalities and Haloperidol on Homovanillic Acid Levels in Individual Dopaminergic Neuron Systems of Rat Brain

Studies on Tyrosine Hydroxylase in Dopaminergic Nerve Terminals including Mesolimbic and Mesocortical Areas

Effects of Antipsychotic Drugs on Regional Cyclic AMP Levels in the Rat Brain

Stimulatory Effect of Dopamine on NA, K-ATPase in the Central Nervous System

Functional Heterogeneity of Multiple Dopamine Receptors During 6 Months' Treatment with Distinct Classes of Neuroleptic Drugs

Preferential Labeling of Adenylate Cyclase Coupled Dopamine Receptors with Thioxanthene Neuroleptics

Synthesis of Phenothiazine Derivatives with Photoaffinity Label and Interaction with Dopamine Binding Sites

Characteristics of Vascular Dopamine Receptors in Isolated Rabbit Arteries

Dopamine and Dopamine Receptors in the Gut: their Possible Role in Duodenal Ulceration

The Possible Role of Central Adrenaline containing Neurons in the Action of Dopaminergic Drugs

Stereochemistry of Dopamine Receptor Agonists

Indole-derived Fragments of Ergot Alkaloids as Dopamine Congeners

The Involvement of the Superior Colliculus and Midbrain Reticular Formation in the Expression of Circling Behavior

Dopamine Synaptic Mechanisms Reflected in Studies combining Behavioral Recordings and Brain Dialysis

The Role of Dopamine in the Kidney

Dopamine Release from Left and Right Caudate of the Rat Measured by In Vivo Electrochemical Electrodes

Dopamine in the Rat Locus Coeruleus: Why?

Acute and Chronic Effects of Haloperidol on Dopamine Fluorescence in the Median Eminence and on Plasma Prolactin Levels in Rat

Localization of Dopamine in the Rat Prolactin Cell - A Fluorescence and Immunoelectron Microscopical Study

Identification of the Recognition Binding Subunit of the Dopamine Receptor in Human Brain

Modulation of the Stimulation-Evoked Release of 3H-Dopamine through Activation of Dopamine Autoreceptors of the D-2 Subtype in the Isolated Rabbit Retina

Dopaminergic Cells and their Possible Role in the Fish Retina

The Regulation of Tyrosine Hydroxylase Activity by Phosphorylation

(-)2,10,11-Trihydroxy-N-n-Propylnoraporphine (TNPA) - A Novel Dopaminergic Aporphine Alkaloid with Anticonvulsant Activity

Neuroanatomy of Central Dopamine Pathways. Review of Recent Progress

Neuroendocrinology of Dopamine and Noradrenaline Systems in Early Development

The Dopamine Receptor in the Intermediate Lobe of the Rat Pituitary Gland

Dopamine and Neuron Activity in the Meso-Telencephalic System - An Electrophysiological Study

Inhibition of R-(-)-Apomorphine-Induced Stereotypie Cage-Climbing Behavior in Mice by S-(+)-Apomorphine

Influence of some Dopaminoceptor Agonists on Pentobarbitone Sleep in Young Chicks

Two Dopamine Binding Sites in the Canine Caudate Nucleus and their Biochemical and Pharmacological Role

Evidence for the Existence of a Dopaminergic Innervation of the Rat and Human Hippocampal Formation

Autoregulation of Dopamine Synthesis in Striatal Nerve Endings

On the Role of Mesencephalic Reticular Formation and Superior Colliculus in the Expression of Dopaminergic Behavioral Syndromes

Reduction in Spontaneous Locomotor Activity by Purported Dopamine Agonists: an Analysis of the Site and Mechanism of Action

Subject Index

