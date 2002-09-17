Advances in DNA Sequence-specific Agents, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preferential damage to defined regions of genomic DNA by AT-specific anticancer drugs (J.M. Woynarowski).
- DNA-alkylating events associated nitrogen mustard based anticancer drugs and the metabolic byproduct acrolein (M.E. Colvin, J.N. Quong).
- Molecular basis for recognition and binding of specific DNA sequences by calicheamicin and duocarmycin (G. Bifulco, et al.).
- Enediyne antibiotic neocarzinostatin as a radical-bsed probe of bulged structures in nucleic acids (Zhen Xi, I.H. Goldberg).
- Sequence-specific DNA binding by short peptides (T. Morii, K. Makino).
- Equilibrium and kinetic quantitative DNAse I footprinting (G.M. Dhavan, A.K.M.M. Mollah, M. Brenowitz).
Description
This series encompasses design, synthesis, application, and analytical methods (including clinical and in vitro) for the study of these critical interactions. As our understanding of the genome and proteome expands, general developments in the field of DNA sequence specific interaction are likely to play an increasingly important role. Accordingly, manuscripts have been solicited from experts covering a diverse range of fields, reflecting the cross-disciplinary and dynamic nature of the series.
Volume 4 describes work on the modification of DNA by AT specific anticancer drugs, DNA alkylation events which involve metabolite generation, DNA sequence recognition by two selective binders, bulged DNA microenvironments as molecular targets, DNA sequence specific binding by short peptides and the analysis of DNA-protein interactions using DNase I footprinting methodology.
Features include:
• Expert contributors from the Biomedical world • Emerging areas of drug design and therapeutic applications • Nucleic acid-protein interactions • Color graphics of molecular modeling analyses • New and emerging methodologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 17th September 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526133
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510969
About the Editors
B.J. Chapman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Montclair State University, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043, USA