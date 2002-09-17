Advances in DNA Sequence-specific Agents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510969, 9780080526133

Advances in DNA Sequence-specific Agents, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: B.J. Chapman
eBook ISBN: 9780080526133
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510969
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th September 2002
Page Count: 162
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13300.00
11305.00
129.04
109.68
96.95
82.41
78.00
66.30
128.00
108.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
77.00
65.45
127.00
107.95
95.95
81.56
119.00
101.15
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Preferential damage to defined regions of genomic DNA by AT-specific anticancer drugs (J.M. Woynarowski).
  2. DNA-alkylating events associated nitrogen mustard based anticancer drugs and the metabolic byproduct acrolein (M.E. Colvin, J.N. Quong).
  3. Molecular basis for recognition and binding of specific DNA sequences by calicheamicin and duocarmycin (G. Bifulco, et al.).
  4. Enediyne antibiotic neocarzinostatin as a radical-bsed probe of bulged structures in nucleic acids (Zhen Xi, I.H. Goldberg).
  5. Sequence-specific DNA binding by short peptides (T. Morii, K. Makino).
  6. Equilibrium and kinetic quantitative DNAse I footprinting (G.M. Dhavan, A.K.M.M. Mollah, M. Brenowitz).

Description

This series encompasses design, synthesis, application, and analytical methods (including clinical and in vitro) for the study of these critical interactions. As our understanding of the genome and proteome expands, general developments in the field of DNA sequence specific interaction are likely to play an increasingly important role. Accordingly, manuscripts have been solicited from experts covering a diverse range of fields, reflecting the cross-disciplinary and dynamic nature of the series.

Volume 4 describes work on the modification of DNA by AT specific anticancer drugs, DNA alkylation events which involve metabolite generation, DNA sequence recognition by two selective binders, bulged DNA microenvironments as molecular targets, DNA sequence specific binding by short peptides and the analysis of DNA-protein interactions using DNase I footprinting methodology.

Features include:
• Expert contributors from the Biomedical world • Emerging areas of drug design and therapeutic applications • Nucleic acid-protein interactions • Color graphics of molecular modeling analyses • New and emerging methodologies

Details

No. of pages:
162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080526133
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510969

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.J. Chapman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Montclair State University, Upper Montclair, NJ 07043, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.