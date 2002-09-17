Advances in DNA Sequence-specific Agents, Volume 4

This series encompasses design, synthesis, application, and analytical methods (including clinical and in vitro) for the study of these critical interactions. As our understanding of the genome and proteome expands, general developments in the field of DNA sequence specific interaction are likely to play an increasingly important role. Accordingly, manuscripts have been solicited from experts covering a diverse range of fields, reflecting the cross-disciplinary and dynamic nature of the series.

Volume 4 describes work on the modification of DNA by AT specific anticancer drugs, DNA alkylation events which involve metabolite generation, DNA sequence recognition by two selective binders, bulged DNA microenvironments as molecular targets, DNA sequence specific binding by short peptides and the analysis of DNA-protein interactions using DNase I footprinting methodology.

Features include:

• Expert contributors from the Biomedical world • Emerging areas of drug design and therapeutic applications • Nucleic acid-protein interactions • Color graphics of molecular modeling analyses • New and emerging methodologies