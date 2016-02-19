Advances in Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559388535, 9780080876788

Advances in Developmental Biology, Volume 3a

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Wassarman
eBook ISBN: 9780080876788
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st December 1994
Page Count: 208
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (P.M. Wassarman). Mechanisms of Neurogenesis in Drosophila Melanogaster (J.A. Campos-Ortega). The Role of Growth Factors in Mammalian Pregastrulation Development (D.A. Rappolee and Z. Werb). Retinoid Signaling in Mouse Embryos (E. Linney and A.S. LaMantia). RNA Localization During Oogenesis in Drosophila (E.R. Gavis and R. Lehmann). Actin as a Tissue-Specific Marker in Studies of Ascidian Development and Evolution (W.R. Jeffrey). Index.

Description

Volume 3 of Advances in Developmental Biology and Biochemistry consists of five chapters that review specific aspects of mammalian, fly, and ascidian development. In Chapter 1, J. Campos-Ortega discusses mechanisms of neurogenesis in Drosophila, with special attention given to the process of separation of epidermal and neural progenitor cells. In Chapter 2, D. Rappolee and Z. Werb discuss the role of growth factors in early mammalian embryos and compare genes used in mouse with those used in Xenopus and chick. In Chapter 3, E. Linney and A.-S. LaMantia discuss the range of malformations resulting from retinoid teratogenesis, the molecular biology of retinoids, the use of transgenic mice to study retinoid signaling, and differentiation of the CNS in the context of retinoid signaling. In Chapter 4, E. Gavis and R. Lehmann discuss pathways and components involved in RNA localization and targeting in Drosophila oocytes. In Chapter 5, W. Jeffery discusses the use of actin as a tissue-specific marker in studies of ascidian development and evolution

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080876788

About the Editors

Paul Wassarman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA, Tel: +1 212 241 8616, Fax: +1 212 427 7532, Email: P.Wassarman@smtplink.mssm.edu.

