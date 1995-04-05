Advances in Developmental Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559388658, 9780080876795

Advances in Developmental Biochemistry, Volume 3b

1st Edition

Editors: Paul Wassarman
eBook ISBN: 9780080876795
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th April 1995
Page Count: 188
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (P.M. Wassarman). Expression and Function of Protein Kinases During Mammalian Gametogenesis (D.L. Chapman and D.J. Wolgemuth). Regulation of the Dopa Decarboxylase Gene During Drosophila Development (M.J. Lundell and J. Hirsh). Transcription Factors in Mammalian Development: Murine Homeobox Genes (S.S. Potter). Expression and Function of C-MOS in Mammalian Germ Cells (G.M. Cooper). Regulation of Pigmentation During Mammalian Development (F.Beermann, R. Ganß, and G. Schütz). Index.

Description

Volume 3 of Advances in Developmental Biology and Biochemistry consists of five chapters that review specific aspects of mammalian and fly development. In Chapter 1, D. Chapman and D. Wolgemuth discuss the role of protein kinases, especially tyrosine-and serine/threonine kinases, in regulating cell cycle events during mammalian gametogenesis. IN Chapter 2, M. Lundell and J. Hirsh discuss the regulation of the DOPA decarboxylase gene during Drosophila development. DO PA decarboxylase is a key enzyme in biogenic amine biosynthesis and its expression is subject to both transcriptional and post-transcriptional regulation. In Chapter 3, S. Potter discusses the role of homeobox genes as master switches determining the developmental destinies of groups of cells during murine development. In Chapter 4, G. Cooper discusses the expression and function of the c-mos proto-oncogene in mammalian germ cells where it plays a central role in regulating the meiotic cell cycle. In Chapter 5, F. Beermann, R. Ganß, and G. Schütz discuss the regulation of pigmentation during mammalian development, with emphasis on the production of melanin in mouse melanocytes.

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080876795

About the Editors

Paul Wassarman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY, USA, Tel: +1 212 241 8616, Fax: +1 212 427 7532, Email: P.Wassarman@smtplink.mssm.edu.

