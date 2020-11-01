Advances in Delay-tolerant Networks (DTNs)
2nd Edition
Architecture and Enhanced Performance
Table of Contents
1: An introduction to delay and disruption-tolerant networks (DTNs)
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Delay-tolerant network architecture
1.3 DTN application scenarios
1.4 DTN routing protocols
1.5 Conclusion Acknowledgements
Part One: Types of delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
2: Delay-tolerant networks (DTNs) for satellite communications
2.1 Introduction
2.2 DTN architecture
2.3 Geosynchronous (GEO) constellations
2.4 Low earth orbit (LEO) constellations
2.5 Conclusion Acknowledgements
3: Delay-tolerant networks (DTNs) for deep-space communications
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Data communications in deep space
3.3 Networking requirements for deep-space data
3.4 Implementing a deep-space DTN solution
3.5 Summary
4: Vehicular delay-tolerant networks (VDTNs)
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Vehicular network applications
4.3 Vehicular communications
4.4 Vehicular delay-tolerant networks
4.5 Conclusion Acknowledgments
5: Delay-tolerant networks (DTNs) for underwater communications
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Related work
5.3 A contemporary view of underwater delay-tolerant networks
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Conclusion
6: Delay-tolerant networks (DTNs) for emergency communications
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Overview of proposed DTN solutions
6.3 Mobility models for emergency DTNs
6.4 DistressNet
6.5 Routing protocols for emergency DTNs
6.6 Minimizing energy consumption in emergency DTNs
6.7 Conclusions and future trends
Part Two: Improving the performance of delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
7: Assessing the Bundle Protocol (BP) and alternative approaches to data bundling in delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 DTN architecture and Bundle Protocol implementation profiles
7.3 Alternative approaches
7.4 Future trends
7.5 Sources of further information and advice
8: Opportunistic routing in mobile ad hoc delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Challenges
8.3 Overview of multiple existing opportunistic routing protocols in mobile ad hoc networks
8.4 Combining on-demand opportunistic routing protocols
8.5 Open research topics and future trends
8.6 Sources of further information and advice
9: Reliable data streaming over delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Challenges for streaming support in DTNs
9.3 Using on-the-fly coding to enable robust DTN streaming
9.4 Evaluation of existing streaming proposals over a DTN network
9.5 Implementation discussion
9.6 Conclusion
10: Rapid selection and dissemination of urgent messages over delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 One-to-many communication in resource-constrained environments
10.3 Random Walk Gossip (RWG)
10.4 RWG and message differentiation
10.5 Evaluation with vehicular mobility models
10.6 Discussion
11: Using social network analysis (SNA) to design socially aware network solutions in delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Social characteristics of DTNs
11.3 Social-based human mobility models
11.4 Socially aware data forwarding in DTNs
11.5 Conclusion
12: Performance issues and design choices in delay-tolerant network (DTN) algorithms and protocols
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Performance metrics
12.3 Processing overhead
12.4 The curse of copying - I/O performance matters
12.5 Throughput
12.6 Latency and queuing
12.7 Discovery latency and energy issues
12.8 Conclusions
13: The quest for a killer app for delay-tolerant networks (DTNs)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The quest for a problem
13.3 DTN as an enabling technology
13.4 Conclusions and future trends
13.5 Sources of further information and advice
Description
Opportunistic, delay-tolerant networks (DTNs) address the problem of intermittent connectivity in a network where there are long delays between sending and receiving messages, or there are periods of disconnection. Advances in Delay-Tolerant Networks, Second Edition reviews the technology involved and the prospects for improving performance. Part I reviews the different types of DTN and their applications, including satellite and deep-space communications and vehicular communications. Part II then focuses on how the technology can be further improved, addressing such topics as data bundling, opportunistic routing, reliable data streaming, and the potential for rapid selection and dissemination of urgent messages.
Advances in Delay-Tolerant Networks, Second Editionprovides an important overview for researchers in electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications and networking for those in academia and R&D in industrial sectors.
Key Features
- Reviews the different types of DTN and shows how they can be applied in satellite and deep-space communications, vehicular communications including unmanned aerial , and during large-scale disasters
- Considers security concerns for DTN and potential for rapid selection and dissemination of urgent messages
- Reviews the breadth of areas in which DTN is already providing solutions and the prospects for its wider adoption and development of standards
Readership
Postgraduate students and academic researchers in electronics, computer engineering, telecommunications and networking
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027936
About the Editors
Joel J.P.C. Rodrigues
Joel J. P. C. Rodrigues is a professor at the Federal University of Piauí, Brazil, and senior researcher at the Instituto de Telecomunicações, Portugal. He is the leader of the Next Generation Networks and Applications (NetGNA) research group (CNPq), an IEEE Distinguished Lecturer, Member Representative of the IEEE Communications Society on the IEEE Biometrics Council, and the President of the scientific council at ParkUrbis – Covilhã Science and Technology Park. He has been general chair and TPC Chair of many international conferences, including IEEE ICC, IEEE GLOBECOM, IEEE HEALTHCOM, and IEEE LatinCom. He has authored or coauthored over 800 papers in refereed international journals and conferences, 3 books, 2 patents, and 1 ITU-T Recommendation. He had been awarded several Outstanding Leadership and Outstanding Service Awards by IEEE Communications Society and several best papers awards. Prof. Rodrigues is a member of the Internet Society, a senior member ACM, and Fellow of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal University of Piaui (UFPI), Teresina - PI, Brazil; Instituto de Telecomunicacoes, Portugal
