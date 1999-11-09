Advances in Damage Mechanics: Metals and Metal Matrix Composites
1st Edition
Description
This book provides in a single and unified volume a clear and thorough presentation of the recent advances in continuum damage mechanics for metals and metal matrix composites. Emphasis is placed on the theoretical formulation of the different constitutive models in this area, but sections are added to demonstrate the applications of the theory. In addition, some sections contain new material that has not appeared before in the literature.
The book is divided into three major parts: Part I deals with the scalar formulation and is limited to the analysis of isotropic damage in materials; Parts II and III deal with the tensor formulation and is applied to general states of deformation and damage.
The material appearing in this text is limited to plastic deformation and damage in ductile materials (e.g. metals and metal matrix composites) but excludes many of the recent advances made in creep, brittle fracture, and temperature effects since the authors feel that these topics require a separate volume for this presentation. Furthermore, the applications presented in this book are the simplest possible ones and are mainly based on the uniaxial tension test.
Readership
For researchers and graduate students in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, engineering mechanics and materials science.
Table of Contents
Part and chapter headings: Introduction. Part I: Isotropic Damage Mechanics - Scalar Formulation. Uniaxial Tension in Metals. Uniaxial Tension in Elastic Metal Matrix Composites. Uniaxial Tension in Elasto-Plastic Metal Matrix Composites: Vector Formulation of the Overall Approach. Part II: Anisotropic Damage Mechanics - Tensor Formulation. Damage and Elasticity in Metals. Damage and Plasticity in Metals. Metal Matrix Composites - Overall Approach. Metal Matrix Composites - Local Approach. Equivalence of the Overall and Local Approaches. Metal Matrix Composites - Local and Interfacial Damage. Symmetrization of the Effective Stress Tensor. Experimental Damage Investigation. High Cyclic Fatigue Damage for Uni-Directional Metal Matrix Composites. Anisotropic Cyclic Damage-Plasticity Models for Metal Matrix Composites. Part III: Advanced Topics in Damage Mechanics. Damage in Metal Matrix Composites Using the Generalized Cells Method. The Kinematics of Damage for Finite-Strain Elasto-Plastic Solids. A Coupled Anisotropic Damage Model for the Inelastic Response of Composite Materials. References. Appendices: Listing of Damage Formulas. Subject index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 541
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1999
- Published:
- 9th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080913032
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436012
About the Author
George Voyiadjis
Dr. Voyiadjis is a Member of the European Academy of Sciences, and Foreign Member of both the Polish Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Engineering of Korea. George Z. Voyiadjis is the Boyd Professor at the Louisiana State University, in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. This is the highest professorial rank awarded by the Louisiana State University System. He is also the holder of the Freeport-MacMoRan Endowed Chair in Engineering. He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University in 1980. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He holds this position since February of 2001. He also served from 1992 to 1994 as the Acting Associate Dean of the Graduate School. He currently also serves since 2012 as the Director of the Louisiana State University Center for GeoInformatics (LSU C4G; http://c4gnet.lsu.edu/c4g/ ). Voyiadjis’ primary research interest is in plasticity and damage mechanics of metals, metal matrix composites, polymers and ceramics with emphasis on the theoretical modeling, numerical simulation of material behavior, and experimental correlation. Research activities of particular interest encompass macro-mechanical and micro-mechanical constitutive modeling, experimental procedures for quantification of crack densities, inelastic behavior, thermal effects, interfaces, damage, failure, fracture, impact, and numerical modeling. Dr. Voyiadjis’ research has been performed on developing numerical models that aim at simulating the damage and dynamic failure response of advanced engineering materials and structures under high-speed impact loading conditions. This work will guide the development of design criteria and fabrication processes of high performance materials and structures under severe loading conditions. Emphasis is placed on survivability area that aims to develop and field a contingency armor that is thin and lightweight, but with a very high level of an overpressure protection system that provides low penetration depths. The formation of cracks and voids in the adiabatic shear bands, which are the precursors to fracture, are mainly investigated. He has two patents, over 332 refereed journal articles and 19 books (11 as editor) to his credit. He gave over 400 presentations as plenary, keynote and invited speaker as well as other talks. Over sixty two graduate students (37 Ph. D.) completed their degrees under his direction. He has also supervised numerous postdoctoral associates. Voyiadjis has been extremely successful in securing more than $30.0 million in research funds as a principal investigator/investigator from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Department of Transportation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and major companies such as IBM and Martin Marietta.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyd Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Louisiana State University