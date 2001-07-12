Advances in Crystal Growth Research
1st Edition
Description
The aim of this book is to provide a timely collection that highlights advances in current research of crystal growth ranging from fundamental aspects to current applications involving a wide range of materials. This book is published on the basis of lecture texts of the 11th International Summer School on Crystal Growth (ISSCG-11) to be held at Doshisha Retreat Center in Shiga Prefecture Japan, on July 24-29, 2001. This school is always associated with the International Conference of Crystal Growth (ICCG) series that have been held every three years since 1973; thus this school continues the tradition of the past 10 schools of crystal growth.
Table of Contents
Preface. Acknowledgements.
- Crystal growth - its significance for modern science and technology and its possible future applications (I. Sunagawa). Part 1. Understanding of fundamental aspects in crystal growth
- Fundamentals of phase field theory (R.F. Sekerka).
- Generic mechanism of heterogeneous nucleation and molecular interfacial effects (X.Y. Liu).
- Challenges in crystal growth science and the microgravity tool (A.A. Chernov).
- Surface step dynamics: basic concepts, theory and simulation (M. Uwaha).
- Surface step dynamics: experimental observations (J.J. Metois)
- Elementary growth process in semiconductor epitaxy - Molecular beam epitaxy as an example of epitaxy - (T. Nishinaga).
- Atomistic simulation of epitaxial growth processes (T.Ito). Part 2. Materials design and functionality of advanced materials
- Si bulk crystal growth: What and how? (K. Kakimoto). 10.Optimization of melt growth processes by experimental analysis and compyter modeling (G. Muller, B. Fischer).
- Epitaxial lateral overgrowth in GaN (A. Usui, A. Sakai).
- Effects of buffer layer and advanced technologies on heroepitaxy of GaN (K. Hiramatsu).
- Self-assembled quantum dots systems: the case of GaN (B. Daudin).
- Self-organised growth of silicon nanocrystal in nanocrystalline Si/SiO2 superlattices (L. Tsybeskov, D.J. Lockwood).
- Growth and characterization of semiconductor silicon carbidge for electronic and optoelectron applications: an industrial perspective (H. McD. Hobgood, et al.).
- Epitaxial growth of semiconductor silicon carbide: Fundamentals (H. Matsunami, T. Kimoto).
- Crystal growth and characterization of magnetic semiconductors (K. Sato).
- X-ray characterization of epitaxial layers (Y. Takeda, M. Tabuchi).
- Principles and applications of optical crystals: their stoichiometry study (S. Miyazawa). Part 3. Dynamics of crystal-liquid interface
- Surface X-ray diffraction studies of crystal growth (E. Vlieg, M. Reedijk, J. Arsic).
- Using atomic force microscopy to investigate solution crystal growth (J. J. De Yoreo, C.A. Orme, T.A. Land).
- Crystal morphology control with tailor-made additives: A stereochemical approach (I. Wiesbuch, M. Lahav, L. Leiserowitz).
- Crystal engineering of biological soft materials (K. Sato).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 12th July 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526126
About the Editor
K. Sato
Kiyotaka Sato, Hiroshima University, Japan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Barley Germplasm Center, Research Institute for Bioresources, Okayama University, Kurashiki, Japan