Advances in Cosmetic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323778282

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, Volume 3-1

1st Edition

Editors: Gregory Branham Jeffrey Dover Shilpi Khetarpal Smita R. Ramanadham Allan Wulc
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323778282
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, a yearly multi-specialty publication, brings you the best current practice from the preeminent practitioners in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and oculoplastic surgery. A distinguished editorial board identifies current advances and breakthroughs in the field and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Whether you're learning about a topic for the first time or actively performing one of the discussed procedures, this publication aims to appeal to all specialists in cosmetic surgery.

About the Editors

Gregory Branham

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

Jeffrey Dover

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Shilpi Khetarpal

Smita R. Ramanadham

Allan Wulc

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

