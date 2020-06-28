Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, Volume 3-1

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, a yearly multi-specialty publication, brings you the best current practice from the preeminent practitioners in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and oculoplastic surgery. A distinguished editorial board identifies current advances and breakthroughs in the field and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Whether you're learning about a topic for the first time or actively performing one of the discussed procedures, this publication aims to appeal to all specialists in cosmetic surgery.