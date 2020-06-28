Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, Volume 3-1
Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, a yearly multi-specialty publication, brings you the best current practice from the preeminent practitioners in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and oculoplastic surgery. A distinguished editorial board identifies current advances and breakthroughs in the field and invites specialists to contribute original articles on these topics. These insightful overviews bring concepts to a clinical level and explore their everyday impact on patient care. Whether you're learning about a topic for the first time or actively performing one of the discussed procedures, this publication aims to appeal to all specialists in cosmetic surgery.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323778282
About the Editors
Gregory Branham
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri
Jeffrey Dover
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island
Shilpi Khetarpal
Smita R. Ramanadham
Allan Wulc
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
