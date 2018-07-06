Advances in Cosmetic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323639637, 9780323639644

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery, Volume 1-1

1st Edition

Editors: Gregory Branham Jeffrey Dover Heather Furnas Marissa Tenenbaum Allan Wulc
eBook ISBN: 9780323639644
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323639637
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2018
Table of Contents

Editorial Board,

Contributors,

Introduction,

Preface: A Look at What’s New and What’s Coming in Cosmetic Surgery,

　

　

Nonsurgical Treatment of Submental Fullness

Video content accompanies this article at www. advancesincosmeticsurgery.com.

Introduction: nature of the problem and noninvasive approaches

Deoxycholic acid

Surgical technique

Potential complications/risks/benefits/ limits

Cryolipolysis

Preoperative planning

Preparation/procedural approach Immediate postprocedural care Rehabilitation and recovery

Clinical results in the literature Potential complications/risks/benefits/

limits

Ultrasound and radiofrequency devices

Summary/discussion

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening: Moving Below the Neck: Breast Lifting, Arm Lifting

Introduction

Energy-based devices for skin tightening

　

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Lasers

Shockwaves

New-Generation Fillers

Noninvasive skin tightening of the body

Neck

Decollete Area

Arms

Abdomen

Knees

Summary

Rejuvenation of the Neck

Introduction

Relevant anatomy The aged neck

Surgical technique

Preoperative planning

Surgical options

Positioning and surgical site preparation

Procedure approach

Rehabilitation and recovery

Potential complications/risks/benefits/limits

Management

Summary/discussion

Submentoplasty

Treatment of Striae: Are There Effective Treatments?

Video content accompanies this article at www. advancesincosmeticsurgery.com.

Introduction

Surgical technique

Preoperative planning

Preparation and patient positioning Immediate postprocedural care

Rehabilitation and recovery

　

　

　

Potential complications, risks, benefits, and limits

Management

Treatment of striae

Topical treatment of striae

Dermabrasion

Needling therapy

Light-based treatment of striae

Photodynamic therapy

Nonablative laser treatment of striae

Excimer

Pulse dye laser

Neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet

Diode

Ablative laser treatment of striae

Fractional nonablative treatment of striae Fractional ablative treatment of striae

Erbium:yag laser

Co2 laser

Radiofrequency devices

Combination treatments

Summary

　

Updates in Cellulite Reduction

Video content accompanies this article at www. advancesincosmeticsurgery.com.

Introduction

Etiology

Treatment options to date Advances in treatment

Treatment technique for cellfina and

cellulaze

Preoperative planning (identical to both treatment options)

Cellfina

Cellulaze

Summary

　

Current Evidence in Nonsurgical Fat Reduction

Video content accompanies this article at www. advancesincosmeticsurgery.com.

Introduction: nature of the problem

　

Cryolipolysis (coolsculpting)

Preprocedure planning

Preparation and patient positioning

Procedural approach

Immediate post-procedural care Rehabilitation and recovery

Clinical results in the literature

Potential complications/risks/benefits/

limits

Management

Chemical lipolysis (deoxycholic acid/ kybella)

Preprocedure planning

Preparation and patient positioning

Procedural approach

Immediate post-procedural care Rehabilitation and recovery

Clinical results in the literature

Potential complications/risks/benefits/

limits

Management

Thermal modalities (ultrasound and radiofrequency)

Preprocedure planning

Ultrasound (ultraShape)

Radiofrequency (bodyFX) Rehabilitation and recovery

Potential complications/risks/benefits/

limits

Management

Summary/discussion

　

Nonsurgical Body Contouring

Introduction

Surgical technique

Preoperative planning

Preparation and patient positioning

Procedural approach

Immediate postprocedural care Rehabilitation and recovery

Clinical results in the literature

Lasers

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Cryolipolysis

Tissue stabilized–guided subcision

Potential complications, risks, benefits and limits

Management

Summary

Nonsurgical Vaginal Rejuvenation

Introduction

Pathophysiology

Clinical treatment indications

Traditional treatments modalities

Current alternative nonsurgical vaginal

rejuvenation options

Laser-tissue interactions: ablative lasers

Carbon dioxide laser

Erbium:yag laser

Radiofrequency

Beyond the vagina: additional applications

Urinary incontinence

Lichen sclerosus

Female genital aesthetics and intimacy

Summary

Cosmetic Surgery Following Weight Loss Surgery

Introduction: nature of the problem Surgical technique

Preoperative planning

Markings

Prep and patient positioning

Markings

Markings

Markings

Markings: abdominoplasty

Rehabilitation and recovery

Immediate postprocedural care

Clinical results in the literature

Potential complications/risks/benefits/limits

Management

Summary/discussion

Nonsurgical Facial Rejuvenation

By Neil SadickIntroduction

Topicals

Chemical peels and microdermabrasion

Ultrasound

　

Radiofrequency

Lasers

Lasers and Light Devices

Volumetric Fillers and Neurotoxins

Bringing It All Together with Combination Approaches

Summary

Radiofrequency with Microneedling

Introduction

Mechanisms of skin tightening and dermal rejuvenation

Cutaneous response to radiofrequency Cutaneous response to microneedling

Fractional radiofrequency: the evidence

Radiofrequency with microneedling: the

evidence

Patient selection

Radiofrequency with microneedling: the procedure

Summary

Injectable Fillers: Comparison of Materials, Indications, and Applications

Introduction

History of injectable fillers

Classification and mechanical properties of fillers

Types of biologic fillers

Hyaluronic acid

Bovine collagen

Human collagen

Types of synthetic fillers

Calcium hydroxylapatite

Poly-L-lactic acid

Polymethylmethacrylate

Product choice

Injection techniques and general considerations

Injection techniques

Blunt cannula versus fine needle

Patient Preparation

Rejuvenation of the upper face

Age-Related changes

Temples

Brows

Forehead

Glabella

Rejuvenation of the midface

Age-related changes

Malar region

Superior periorbital area

Inferior periorbital area

Crow’s feet

Nasolabial fold

Nose

Maxilla and alar base

Rejuvenation of the lower face

Age-related changes

Perioral region

Lips

Jawline

Jowls

Marionette lines

Other applications of injectable fillers

Hand

Acne and other scars

Gender-specific considerations in men

Complications and how to avoid them

Adverse effects

Immediate complications

Early complications

Late complications

Summary

High-Volume Lipofilling/Fat Transfer. New Methods, Techniques, and Technologies. What Is the Science?

Introduction

Surgical technique

Rehabilitation and recovery

Potential complications/risks/benefits/ limits

Discussion

Summary

Filler Complications

Introduction

Global filler safety

Complications

　

Nonischemic complications

Nodules/granulomas

Prolonged edema

Tyndall effect

Infection/biofilm

Ischemic complications

Soft tissue ischemia

Blindness/visual compromise

Summary

Current controversies/future considerations

Comprehensive Treatment of Scars and Other Abnormalities of Wound Healing

Video content accompanies this article at www. advancesincosmeticsurgery.com.

Introduction: the impact of scars

Clinical approach

Acne and other atrophic scars

Surgical technique: multimodal scar management

Preoperative planning/considerations

Preparation and patient positioning

Rehabilitation and recovery

Multimodal scar approach with algorithms

Potential complications/risks/limits/

benefits

Summary and future directions

　

Advances in the Treatment of Melasma: An Evidence-Based Approach

Introduction

Pretreatment planning

Patient history

Physical examination

Treatment approach

Topical therapy

Sun protection

Depigmenting agents

Oral therapy

Tranexamic acid

Chemical peels

Glycolic acid peels

Salicylic acid peels

Microneedling

Energy-based treatments

Nonablative lasers

1550-nm fractional laser

1927-nm fractionated nonablative thulium laser

Low-energy, low-density 1927-nm fractionated nonablative diode laser

Fully ablative lasers

Fractional ablative lasers

Intense pulsed light

Pulsed dye laser

Quality-switched lasers

Q-switched ruby

Q-switched neodymium:yttrium-aluminum- garnet laser

Picosecond lasers

Summary and discussion,

Picosecond Lasers: Do the Data Support the Claims?

Introduction

Basic principles of tattoo removal

Picosecond lasers and tattoos: the evidence

Challenges to the treating tattoos

Applying the evidence and treating the patient

Pretreatment planning

Treatment and posttreatment care

Innovations and future directions: the fractionation of picosecond pulses

Summary

Hair Biology and Androgenetic Alopecia: Diagnosis, Neogenesis, and Management

Introduction

Hair development

Hair cycling

Stem cell dysfunction in alopecia

Normal hair demographics

Diagnostic test for androgenetic alopecia

Androgenetic alopecia

　

Male pattern hair loss and treatment

Female pattern hair loss and treatment

Telogen effluvium and treatment

Novel approaches to androgenetic

alopecia

Platelet-rich plasma

Adipose tissue and stromal vascular fraction

Conditioned media

Low-level light therapy

Summary

　

　

Platelet-Rich Plasma: Fact or Fantasy?

Introduction

The history of platelet-rich plasma

Definition and functional components of platelet-rich plasma

Isolation of platelet-rich plasma and classification

Current platelet-rich plasma applications

Does platelet-rich plasma improve wound healing?

Does platelet-rich plasma improve scar appearance?

Does platelet-rich plasma enhance fat grafting?

Does platelet-rich plasma promote hair growth?

Does platelet-rich plasma rejuvenate the skin?

What is the role of platelet-rich plasma as an adjunct in cosmetic surgeries?

Platelet-rich plasma in other specialties

Adverse effects of platelet-rich plasma

Future direction of platelet-rich plasma: turning

fantasy into fact

Updates in Medical Skin Care

Introduction

Topical cosmeceutical goals

Key points

Skin-lightening cosmeceuticals

Key points

Peptide-containing cosmeceuticals

Key points

Vitamin cosmeceuticals

Key points

Cosmeceutical botanicals

Key points

Summary

Patient Safety Issues: Venous Thromboembolism Prophylaxis by the Data

Introduction

　

Individualized risk stratification

Inpatient/outpatient surgery

Procedure-related risk

Preoperative optimization

Venous thromboembolism prevention strategies

Future avenues

Monitoring for adequacy of chemoprophylaxis

Is the 2005 caprini risk assessment model accurate for cosmetic surgery?

Summary

Description

Advances in Cosmetic Surgery includes the latest advances and breakthroughs in the field of cosmetic surgery from a multi-specialty perspective. Members of our distinguished editorial board, Gregory H. Branham, MD, Jeffrey S. Dover, MD, FRCPC, Heather J. Furnas, MD, Marissa MJ Tenenbaum, MD, and Allan E. Wulc, MD, FACS, have brought together the leading experts in the field to bring you this influential new publication. Articles in this volume include:  Filler Complications; Non-surgical Body Contouring; Non-surgical Skin Tightening; Non-surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation; Radiofrequency with Microneedling; Non-surgical Facial Rejuvenation; Hand Rejuvenation; Treatment of Striae: Are There Effective Treatments?; Platelet Rich Plasma: Fact or Fantasy?; Non-Surgical Treatment of Submental Fullness; Advances in the Treatment of Melasma: An Evidence-Based Approach; Non-surgical Periorbital Rejuvenation; Injectable Fillers: Comparison of Materials, Indications, and Applications; Rejuvenation of the Neck; Updates in Medical Skin Care; Updates in Cellulite Reduction; Patient Safety Issues: VTE Prophylaxis by the Data; Picosecond Lasers: Do the Data Support the Claims?; Cosmetic Surgery Following Weight Loss Surgery; Comprehensive Treatment of Scars and Other Abnormalities of Wound Healing; Current Evidence in Non-surgical Fat Reduction; High Volume Lipofilling/Fat Transfer: New Methods, Techniques and Technologies. What is the Science?; and Hair Biology and Androgenetic Alopecia: Diagnosis, Neogenesis and Management. Be sure to order your copy of Volume 1 or subscribe today, so you don’t miss out on these important and timely updates in the field of cosmetic surgery!

Language:

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323639644
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323639637

Gregory Branham Editor

Gregory Branham Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Officer, Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital, Creve Coeur, Missouri; Professor and Chief, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

Jeffrey Dover Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, SkinCare Physicians, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut; Adjunct Associate Professor of Dermatology, Brown Medical School, Providence, Rhode Island

Heather Furnas Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Assistant Professor, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford Medical School, Stanford, California

Marissa Tenenbaum Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Program Director, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Surgery, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, St Louis, Missouri

Allan Wulc Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania,Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

