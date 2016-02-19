Advances in Control Systems, Volume 5
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Adaptive Optimal Steady State Control of Nonlinear Systems
I. Introduction
II. Formulation
III. Iterative Optimization
IV. Identification of the Performance Gradient
V. Multivariable Systems
References
An Initial Value Method for Trajectory Optimization Problems
I. Introduction
II. The Problem Statement
III. The Necessary Conditions and Reduced Differential Equations of the Extremals
IV. The Initial Value Problem and the Partial Derivatives
V. Computational Methods for Solving the Initial Value Problem
VI. Sufficiency Conditions
VII. Extensions of the Method
VIII. Examples
References
Determining Reachable Regions and Optimal Controls
I. Introduction to Optimal Control Problems and Reachable Regions
II. Carathéodory-Hamilton-Jacobi Approach in Optimal Control
III. A Heuristic Method of Determining the Reachable Region
IV. Rigorous Method of Determining the Reachable Region for a Particular Class of Problems
V. Illustration and Comparison of Rigorous and Heuristic Methods
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Optimal Nonlinear Filtering
I. Introduction
II. The Dynamical Equation for Conditional Probability Density
III. Linear-Gaussian Case
IV. General Nonlinear, Non-Gaussian Case
V. Extensions and Applications of the Previous Results
VI. Examples
VII. Summary of Results and Areas for Future Research
Appendices
References
Optimal Control of Nuclear Reactor Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Reactor Kinetic State Equations
III. The Linearized State Equations
IV. Two Methods of Solution of the Linearized State Equation
V. Methods of Solution of the Kaplan Modes
VI. A Method of Estimating the Effects of Spatial Variation on Stability
VII. Analytical Design of a Spatial Feedback Control System
VIII. Examples
IX. Conclusions and Suggested Further Work
X. Appendices
List of Symbols
References
On Optimal Control with Bounded State Variables
I. Introduction
II. Necessary Conditions
III. Interpretation of the Necessary Conditions
IV. Computational Considerations
V. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 5 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of control and systems theory and applications. This book presents the problem of the optimal control of a system.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the fundamental conditions in the calculus of variations that are basic to the optimal control problem. This text then examines one of the basic problems in control and systems theory in general. Other chapters consider a number of rather basic results in optimal nonlinear filtering and describe the characteristic function of the state of vector of a nonlinear system. This book discusses as well a significant application area of control and systems theory, which is the optimal control of nuclear reactors. The final chapter deals with optimal control with bounds on the state variables.
This book is a valuable resource for practicing engineers.
