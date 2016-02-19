Advances in Control Systems, Volume 1
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
On Optimal and Suboptimal Policies in Control Systems
I. Introduction
II. Stochastic and Adaptive Control Systems
III. Approximate Realization of Desired Trajectories
IV. Existence of Optimal Controls
The Pontryagin Maximum Principle and Some of Its Applications
I. The Maximum Principle
II. Properties of Optimal Controls
III. An Application Study
Control of Distributed Parameter Systems
I. Introduction
II. System Description
III. Intrinsic Properties
IV. Optimum Control
V. Problems in Approximation and Computation
VI. Practical Aspects of Control
VII. Concluding Remarks
Optimal Control for Systems Described by Difference Equations
I. Introduction
II. Statement of the Problem
III. Set of Reachable Events and Huygens' Construction
IV. Principle of Optimal Evolution
V. A First Approach to the Maximum Principle
VI. Comoving Space Along a Trajectory
VII. Closure and Convexity of the Sets W(i) and W(i,V)
VIII. A General Proof of the Maximum Principle
IX. Existence Theorem
An Optimal Control Problem with State Vector Measurement Errors
I. Introduction and Preliminaries
II. Optimal Control in the Presence of State Vector Measurement Errors
III. Optimal Control in the Presence of Measurement Errors and Continuous Random Disturbances
IV. Optimal Control in the Presence of Measurement Errors and Random Disturbances Derived from the Generalized Poisson Process
V. Conclusions
VI. Appendices
On Line Computer Control Techniques and Their Application to Re-entry Aerospace Vehicle Control
I. Introduction
II. Optimum Linear Discrete Control
III. Synthesis of Control Forces with Inequality Constraints
IV. Identification of Process Parameters—Explicit Mathematical Relation Method
V. Identification of Process Parameters—Learning Model Method
VI. State Variable Estimation
VII. Application to the Re-entry Flight Control Problem
VIII. Summary and Suggested Extensions
Appendix 1. Notation and Concise Statement of Problems
Appendix 2. A Brute Force Method for the Quadratic Programming Problem
Appendix 3. Quadratic Programming Theorems
Appendix 4. A Recursive Method to Obtain the Best Estimate
Appendix 5. Correspondence Between Greville's and Kalman's Recursive Procedures
List of Symbols
Description
Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents several fundamental approaches to algorithms for the determination of optimum control inputs to a system.
Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the optimal method of controlling a given system with respect to the given criterion of performance. This text then summarizes some of the basic results of the maximum principle and illustrates how they may be exploited in control system studies. Other chapters consider the fundamental approach underlying almost all the existing works on the control of distributed parameter systems. This book discusses as well some important concepts in the theory of optimal control. The final chapter deals with the problem of controlling processes under the condition of uncertain changes in the process to be controlled.
This book is a valuable resource for practicing engineers, applied mathematicians, and scientists.
