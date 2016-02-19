Advances in Control Systems, Volume 1

Advances in Control Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 1 provides information pertinent to the significant progress in the field of automatic control. This book presents several fundamental approaches to algorithms for the determination of optimum control inputs to a system.

Organized into six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the optimal method of controlling a given system with respect to the given criterion of performance. This text then summarizes some of the basic results of the maximum principle and illustrates how they may be exploited in control system studies. Other chapters consider the fundamental approach underlying almost all the existing works on the control of distributed parameter systems. This book discusses as well some important concepts in the theory of optimal control. The final chapter deals with the problem of controlling processes under the condition of uncertain changes in the process to be controlled.

This book is a valuable resource for practicing engineers, applied mathematicians, and scientists.