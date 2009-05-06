Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748102, 9780080951119

Advances in Computers, Volume 75

1st Edition

Computer Performance Issues

Editors: Marvin Zelkowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780080951119
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748102
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 2009
Page Count: 364
Table of Contents

  1. The UK HPC Integration Market: Commodity-based Clusters -- Christine A. Kitchen and Martyn F. Guest
    2. Elements of High Performance Reconfigurable Computing -- Tom Van Court and Martin C. Herbordt
    3. Models and Metrics for Energy-Efficient Computing -- Parthasarathy Ranganathan, Suzanne Rivoire, and Justin Moore
    4. The Emerging Landscape of Computer Performance Evaluation -- JoAnn M. Paul, Mwaffaq Otoom, Marc Somers, Sean Pieper and Michael J. Schulte
    5. Advances in web testing – Cyntrica Eaton and Atif M. Memon

Description

This is volume 75 of Advances in Computers. This series, which began publication in 1960, is the oldest continuously published anthology that chronicles the ever- changing information technology field. In these volumes we publish from 5 to 7 chapters, three times per year, that cover the latest changes to the design, development, use and implications of computer technology on society today. In this present volume we present five chapters describing new technology affecting users of such machines.

In this volume we continue a theme presented last year in volume 72 – High Performance Computing. In volume 72 we described several research projects being conducted in the United States on the development of a new generation of high performance supercomputers.

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080951119
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748102

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Marvin Zelkowitz Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA

