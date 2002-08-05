Advances in Computers, Volume 56
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Software Evolution and the Staged Model of the Software Lifecycle
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Initial Development
- 3 Evolution—The Key Stage
- 4 Servicing
- 5 Phase-Out and Closedown
- 6 Case Studies
- 7 Software Change and Comprehension
- 8 Sustaining Software Value
- 9 Future Directions: Ultra Rapid Software Evolution
- 10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Embedded Software
- Abstract
- 1 What is Embedded Software?
- 2 Just Software on Small Computers?
- 3 Limitations of Prevailing Software Engineering Methods
- 4 Actor-Oriented Design
- 5 Examples of Models of Computation
- 6 Choosing a Model of Computation
- 7 Heterogeneous Models
- 8 Component Interfaces
- 9 Frameworks Supporting Models of Computation
- 10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgements
- Empirical Studies of Quality Models in Object-Oriented Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Overview of Existing Studies
- 3 Data Analysis Methodology
- 4 Summary of Results
- 5 Conclusions
- Appendix A
- Appendix B: Glossary
- Software Fault Prevention by Language Choice: Why C is Not My Favorite Language
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Background
- 2 Why Use C?
- 3 Why Does Lisp Differ from C?
- 4 Root Causes of Flaws: A Lisp Perspective
- 5 Arguments against Lisp, and Responses
- 6 But Why is C Used by Lisp Implementors?
- 7 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments and Disclaimers
- Appendix 1 Cost of Garbage Collection
- Appendix 2 Isn’t C free?
- Quantum Computing and Communication
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Surprising Quantum World
- 3 The Mathematics of Quantum Mechanics
- 4 Quantum Computing
- 5 Quantum Communication and Cryptography
- 6 Physical Implementations
- 7 Conclusions
- Appendix
- Exception Handling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 EHM Objectives
- 3 Execution Environment
- 4 EHM Overview
- 5 Handling Models
- 6 EHM Features
- 7 Handler Context
- 8 Propagation Models
- 9 Propagation Mechanisms
- 10 Exception Partitioning
- 11 Matching
- 12 Handler Clause Selection
- 13 Preventing Recursive Resuming
- 14 Multiple Executions and Threads
- 15 Asynchronous Exception Events
- 16 Conclusions
- Appendix: Glossary
- Breaking the Robustness Barrier: Recent Progress on the Design of Robust Multimodal Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Multimodal Systems
- 2 Robustness Issues in the Design of Recognition-Based Systems
- 3 Future Directions: Breaking the Robustness Barrier
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Using Data Mining to Discover the Preferences of Computer Criminals
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Target Selection Process of Criminals
- 3 Predictive Modeling of Crime
- 4 Discovering the Preferences of the Agents
- 5 Methodology
- 6 Testing with Synthetic Data
- 7 Conclusions
- Author index
- Subject Index
- Contents of volumes in this series
Description
Advances in Computers remains at the forefront in presenting the new developments in the ever-changing field of information technology. Since 1960, Advances in Computers has chronicled the constantly shifting theories and methods of this technology that greatly shape our lives today.
Volume 56 presents eight chapters that describe how the software, hardware and applications of computers are changing the use of computers during the early part of the 21st century: Software Evolution and the Staged Model of the Software Lifecycle; Embedded Software; Empirical Studies of Quality Models in Object-Oriented Systems; Software Fault Prevention by Language Choice; Quantum computing and communication; Exception Handling; Breaking the Robustness Barrier: Recent Progress on the Design of Robust Multimodal Systems; Using Data Mining to Discover the Preferences of Computer Criminals.
As the longest-running continuous serial on computers, Advances in Computers presents technologies that will affect the industry in the years to come, covering hot topics from fundamentals to applications. Additionally, readers benefit from contributions of both academic and industry professionals of the highest caliber.
Key Features
Readership
Computer Science professionals, researchers, and students with particular emphasis on software engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 5th August 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080526676
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120121564
Reviews
Praise for the serial
"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments" --CHOICE
About the Editors
Marvin Zelkowitz Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, Department of Computer Science, College Park, USA