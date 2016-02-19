Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120121120, 9780080566443

Advances in Computers, Volume 12

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Morris Rubinoff
eBook ISBN: 9780080566443
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th December 1972
Page Count: 430
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
171.00
145.35
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
430
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080566443

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Morris Rubinoff Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Moore School of Electrical Engineering University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Research Associates, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.