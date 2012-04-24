Advances in Computers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123965264, 9780123964786

Advances in Computers, Volume 85

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Atif Memon
eBook ISBN: 9780123964786
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965264
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th April 2012
Page Count: 408
Table of Contents

  Software Organizations and Test Process Development

    Jussi Kasurinen

  Model-Based GUI Testing: Case Smartphone Camera and Messaging Development

    Rupesh Dev, Antti Jääskeläinen and Mika Katara

  Model Transformation Speciﬁcation and Design

    K. Lano, S. Kolahdouz-Rahimi

  Advances on Improving Automation in Developer Testing

    Xusheng Xiao, Suresh Thummalapenta and Tao Xie

  Automated Interoperability Testing of Healthcare Information Systems

    Diana Elena Vega and Ina Schieferdecker

  Event-Oriented, Model-Based GUI Testing and Reliability Assessment - Approach and Case Study

    Fevzi Belli, Mutlu Beyazit and Nevin Güler

  Deployable Capture/Replay Supported by Internal Messages

    Steffen Herbold, Uwe Bunting, Jens Grabowski, Stephan Waack

Description

Since its first volume in 1960, Advances in Computers has presented detailed coverage of innovations in computer hardware, software, theory, design, and applications. It has also provided contributors with a medium in which they can explore their subjects in greater depth and breadth than journal articles usually allow. As a result, many articles have become standard references that continue to be of sugnificant, lasting value in this rapidly expanding field.

Key Features

  • In-depth surveys and tutorials on new computer technology
  • Well-known authors and researchers in the field
  • Extensive bibliographies with most chapters
  • Many of the volumes are devoted to single themes or subfields of computer science

Readership

Researchers in high performance computer areas, hardware manufacturers, physics and scientific computation and computer science educational programs

Reviews

"Mandatory for academic libraries supporting computer science departments." - CHOICE

About the Serial Volume Editors

Atif Memon

Atif Memon Serial Volume Editor

Atif M. Memon is an Associate Professor at the Department of Computer Science, University of Maryland, where he founded and heads the Event Driven Software Lab (EDSL). Researchers at the EDSL study issues of design, development, quality assurance, and maintenance of such software applications. He designed and developed the model-based GUI testing software GUITAR, which operates on Android, iPhone, Java Swing, .NET, Java SWT, UNO, MS Windows, and web systems, and leverages a resource cloud for test automation. He has published over 90 research articles on the topic of event driven systems, software testing, and software engineering. He is the founder of the International Workshop on TESTing Techniques & Experimentation Benchmarks for Event-Driven Software (TESTBEDS). He also helped develop the workshop on Experimental Evaluation of Software and Systems in Computer Science (EVALUATE).

He is the Serial Editor of Advances in Computers, published by Elsevier. This series, since its first volume in 1960 and now the oldest series still being published, covers new developments in computer technology. He is an elected member of the Steering Committee of the International Conference on Software Testing, Verification and Validation ICST, the largest conference on software testing. He serves on various editorial boards, including that of the Journal of Software Testing, Verification, and Reliability. He has served on numerous National Science Foundation panels and program committees, including ICSE, FSE, ICST, WWW, ASE, ICSM, and WCRE. He is currently serving on a National Academy of Sciences panel as an expert in the area of Computer Science and Information Technology, for the Pakistan-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperative Program, sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

He has a joint appointment in the University's Institute for Advanced Computer Studies (UMIACS). He received his Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in Computer Science in 2001, and started at the University of Maryland soon thereafter. In 2007 he was a visiting scholar at the Institute of Software at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a visiting researcher at Tata Research Development and Design Centre.

Affiliations and Expertise

Univeristy of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

