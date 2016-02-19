Advances in Computational Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559386333, 9780080948713

Advances in Computational Biology, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: H.O. Villar
eBook ISBN: 9780080948713
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559386333
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1994
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (H.O. Villar). Fluctuations in the Shape of Flexible Macromolecules (G.A. Arteca). Modeling Nucleic Acids: Fine Structure, Flexibility, and Conformational Transitions ((R. Lavery). Molecular Modeling: An Essential Component in the Structure Determination of Oligosaccharides and Polysaccharides (S. Pérez, A. Imberty, and J. P. Carver). Hydration of Carbohydrates as Seen by computer Simulation (J.R. Grigera). Studies of Salt-Peptide Solutions: Theoretical and Experimental Approaches (G.E. Marlow and B.M. Pettitt). Index.

Description

The first volume in a series which aims to focus on advances in computational biology. This volume discusses such topics as: fluctuations in the shape of flexible macromolecules; the hydration of carbohydrates as seen by computer simulation; and studies of salt-peptide solutions.

Details

About the Editors

H.O. Villar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Terrapin Technologies Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

