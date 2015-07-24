Advances in Composites Manufacturing and Process Design
1st Edition
Description
The manufacturing processes of composite materials are numerous and often complex. Continuous research into the subject area has made it hugely relevant with new advances enriching our understanding and helping us overcome design and manufacturing challenges. Advances in Composites Manufacturing and Process Design provides comprehensive coverage of all processing techniques in the field with a strong emphasis on recent advances, modeling and simulation of the design process.
Part One reviews the advances in composite manufacturing processes and includes detailed coverage of braiding, knitting, weaving, fibre placement, draping, machining and drilling, and 3D composite processes. There are also highly informative chapters on thermoplastic and ceramic composite manufacturing processes, and repairing composites. The mechanical behaviour of reinforcements and the numerical simulation of composite manufacturing processes are examined in Part Two. Chapters examine the properties and behaviour of textile reinforcements and resins. The final chapters of the book investigate finite element analysis of composite forming, numerical simulation of flow processes, pultrusion processes and modeling of chemical vapour infiltration processes.
Key Features
- Outlines the advances in the different methods of composite manufacturing processes
- Provides extensive information on the thermo-mechanical behavior of reinforcements and composite prepregs
- Reviews numerical simulations of forming and flow processes, as well as pultrusion processes and modeling chemical vapor infiltration
Readership
Engineers and scientists working in the fields of applied mechanics and materials engineering
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface
- Part One: Advances in composite manufacturing processes
- 1: Braiding processes for composites manufacture
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Braiding process
- 1.3 Braiding automation and process industrialization
- 1.4 Characteristics of braided CFRP
- 1.5 Braiding process simulations
- 1.6 Future trends
- 2: Knitting processes for composites manufacture
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Knitting process description
- 2.3 Permeability of knitted reinforcements
- 2.4 Mechanical properties of knitted fabrics: Experiment and modeling
- 2.5 Liquid molded composites reinforced with glass fiber knitted fabrics
- 2.6 Conclusion
- 3: Weaving processes for composites manufacture
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Observation and analysis of the weaving process
- 3.3 Optimization of the weaving process to 3D warp interlock fabrics
- 3.4 Fibre degradation during the 3D warp interlock weaving
- 3.5 3D warp interlock fabrics adapted to thermoforming process
- 3.6 Conclusion
- 4: Fibre placement processes for composites manufacture
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Industry drivers for fibre placement technology
- 4.3 Fibre placement techniques
- 4.4 Definition of reinforcement and fibre trajectories
- 4.5 Industry uptake and future trends
- 5: Draping processes for composites manufacture
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Historical perspective
- 5.3 Fundamental deformation modes of composites reinforcements
- 5.4 Practical application of reinforcement deformation modes in draping processes
- 5.5 Development of drape simulation
- 5.6 Current status of drape processes and simulation
- 5.7 Automating the drape process
- 5.8 Future needs in drape processes and simulation
- 6: Thermoplastic composites manufacturing by thermoforming
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Fabric-reinforced laminates
- 6.3 Unidirectional reinforcements
- 6.4 The next steps
- 7: Three-dimensional composite manufacturing processes
- Abstract
- 7.1 Braiding
- 7.2 3D weaving
- 7.3 Nonwovens
- 8: Chemical vapor deposition/infiltration processes for ceramic composites
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Basic principle of CVI
- 8.3 CVI chemistry
- 8.4 CVI variations
- 8.5 Materials produced by CVI in combination with other techniques
- 8.6 Summary and outlook
- 9: Machining and drilling processes in composites manufacture: Damage and material integrity
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Methodology
- 9.3 Results and discussion
- 9.4 Conclusion and future developments
- 10: Repairing composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 State of the field in aeronautics
- 10.3 State of the field from a “black metal approach” to a “global vision”
- 10.4 Description of the MITE toolbox
- 10.5 Low-cost tools for large repair structures, prototypes, or one-off productions of repair patches
- 10.6 Standard approach versus optimized patch
- 1: Braiding processes for composites manufacture
- Part Two: Mechanical behaviour of reinforcements and numerical simulation of processes in composites manufacturing
- 11: Mechanical properties of textile reinforcements for composites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Fibre properties
- 11.3 Yarn structure and properties
- 11.4 Structure and properties of 2D woven fabrics
- 11.5 Woven fabric forms in composites
- 11.6 Structure and properties of other fabrics
- 11.7 Challenges for the future
- 11.8 Sources of information
- 12: Mechanical behaviour of non-crimp fabric (NCF) preforms in composite materials manufacturing
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 NCF preforms
- 12.3 NCF stitching deformation
- 12.4 Simulation of the NCF stitching
- 12.5 Local stitching deformation of sewn NCF preforms
- 12.6 Simulation of the assembly seam deformation
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 13: Epoxy/amine reactive systems for composites materials and their thermomechanical properties
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Reactive epoxy/amine systems
- 13.3 Epoxy/amine systems
- 13.4 Thermomechanical behavior of epoxy/amine systems
- 14: Finite element analysis of composite forming at macroscopic and mesoscopic scale
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Specificities of composite material during forming
- 14.3 Continuous approach for 3-D composite forming process analysis
- 14.4 Simulation at the mesoscopic scale based on X-ray computed tomography analysis
- 14.5 Conclusions
- 15: Numerical simulation of flow processes in composites manufacturing
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Process models
- 15.3 Resin flow analysis in the macroscopic scale
- 15.4 Resin flow analysis in the mesoscopic or microscopic scale
- 15.5 Conclusion and perspectives
- 16: Pultrusion processes for composite manufacture
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Thermochemical modeling
- 16.3 Thermomechanical modeling
- 16.4 Material characterization
- 16.5 Application example
- 16.6 Case studies: Industrial pultruded products
- 16.7 Conclusions
- 17: Modeling of chemical vapor infiltration processes
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Process analysis and modeling strategy
- 17.3 Analytical and simplified models
- 17.4 Reactor-scale models
- 17.5 Description of the porous media: Pore-scale modeling and up-scaling
- 17.6 I-CVI of C/C composites
- 17.7 I-CVI of CMCs
- 17.8 Variations of CVI
- 17.9 Summary and outlook
- 11: Mechanical properties of textile reinforcements for composites
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 24th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423201
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423072
About the Editor
Philippe Boisse
Philippe Boisse is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at INSA Lyon, France. He is President of the French Association for Composite Materials AMAC.
Affiliations and Expertise
LaMCoS Laboratory, INSA de Lyon, France