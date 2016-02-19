Advances in Composite Tribology, Volume 8

Much research has been carried out and a lot of progress has been made towards the use of composite materials in a wide field of tribological applications. In recent years studies have been made to determine to what degree phenomena governing the tribological performance of composites can be generalized and to consolidate interdisciplinary information for polymer-, metal- and ceramic matrix composites.

The importance of promoting better knowledge in the areas of friction, lubrication and wear, in general, is demonstrated by the contents of this volume. It covers a wide range of subjects extending from fundamental research on the tribological characteristics of various multi-phase materials up to final applications of composites in wear loaded, technical components. Besides the emphasis on composites tribology, the great practical aspect of the field in many industrial applications is also reviewed by authors who are engaged in applied research as well as those in more academic activities. The articles in this volume will facilitate both researchers and mechanical designers in their work towards a set of predictive, materials engineering-related models for a more reliable use of composites as tribo-materials.

Through the study of, and observation of, the tribology of sensibly formulated composite systems may emerge a clear and more profound understanding of the subject of tribology. In this sense, this book offers a major and critical evaluation of the state of understanding of the principles of tribology and its ability to serve the practical and commercial needs of this technology generally, and particularly in the context of composite systems.