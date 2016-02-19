Advances in Communication Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229409, 9781483264264

Advances in Communication Systems

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: A. V. Balakrishnan
eBook ISBN: 9781483264264
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Sequential Signal Design for Channels with Feedback

I. Introduction

II. Feedback Systems with an Average Power Constraint

III. A Time-Continuous Binary System with Peak and Average Power Constraints

Appendix

References

Adaptive Data Compression for Video Signals

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Application of an Adaptive Compression System

III. Experimental Results

References

Some Aspects of Communications Satellite Systems

I. Introduction

II. Communications Satellites

III. Modulation Methods

References

Advances in Threshold Decoding

I. Introduction

II. New Results for Convolutional Codes

III. New Results for Block Codes

IV. Conclusions

References

Coding and Synchronization—The Signal Design Problem

I. Introduction

II. The Phase-Locked Loop Approach

III. Resolving the Remaining Ambiguities

IV. Rapid Acquisition Sequences

V. Summary

Appendix A. The Mean-Square Optimum Cross-Correlation Function

Appendix B. On the Optimality of the Square-Wave Correlation Function for the First-Order Loop

References

Progress in Sequential Decoding

I. Introduction

II. The Wozencraft Sequential Decoding Algorithm

III. The Fano Algorithm

IV. The Buffer Overflow Problem

V. Applications and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 focuses on feedback systems, data compression, satellite communications, decoding techniques, and synchronization.

The selection first elaborates on sequential signal design for channels with feedback and adaptive data compression for video signals. Discussions focus on theory and application of an adaptive compression system, feedback systems with an average power constraint, and a time-continuous binary system with peak and average power constraints. The text then ponders on the aspects of communications satellite systems, including communications satellites and modulation methods.

The manuscript takes a look at advances in threshold, signal design problem of coding and synchronization, and progress in sequential decoding. Topics include Wozencraft sequential decoding algorithm, phased-locked loop approach, rapid acquisition sequences, and optimality of the square-wave correlation function for the first-order loop.

The selection is a vital source of data for researchers interested in feedback systems, satellite communications, synchronization, and decoding techniques.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264264

About the Editors

A. V. Balakrishnan Editor

