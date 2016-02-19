Advances in Communication Systems
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Sequential Signal Design for Channels with Feedback
I. Introduction
II. Feedback Systems with an Average Power Constraint
III. A Time-Continuous Binary System with Peak and Average Power Constraints
Appendix
References
Adaptive Data Compression for Video Signals
I. Introduction
II. Theory and Application of an Adaptive Compression System
III. Experimental Results
References
Some Aspects of Communications Satellite Systems
I. Introduction
II. Communications Satellites
III. Modulation Methods
References
Advances in Threshold Decoding
I. Introduction
II. New Results for Convolutional Codes
III. New Results for Block Codes
IV. Conclusions
References
Coding and Synchronization—The Signal Design Problem
I. Introduction
II. The Phase-Locked Loop Approach
III. Resolving the Remaining Ambiguities
IV. Rapid Acquisition Sequences
V. Summary
Appendix A. The Mean-Square Optimum Cross-Correlation Function
Appendix B. On the Optimality of the Square-Wave Correlation Function for the First-Order Loop
References
Progress in Sequential Decoding
I. Introduction
II. The Wozencraft Sequential Decoding Algorithm
III. The Fano Algorithm
IV. The Buffer Overflow Problem
V. Applications and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Communication Systems: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 focuses on feedback systems, data compression, satellite communications, decoding techniques, and synchronization.
The selection first elaborates on sequential signal design for channels with feedback and adaptive data compression for video signals. Discussions focus on theory and application of an adaptive compression system, feedback systems with an average power constraint, and a time-continuous binary system with peak and average power constraints. The text then ponders on the aspects of communications satellite systems, including communications satellites and modulation methods.
The manuscript takes a look at advances in threshold, signal design problem of coding and synchronization, and progress in sequential decoding. Topics include Wozencraft sequential decoding algorithm, phased-locked loop approach, rapid acquisition sequences, and optimality of the square-wave correlation function for the first-order loop.
The selection is a vital source of data for researchers interested in feedback systems, satellite communications, synchronization, and decoding techniques.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264264